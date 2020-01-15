Melanie Griffith Congratulates Antonio Banderas For His Oscar Nomination: ‘Handsome Bravo’

Melanie and Banderas’ relationship is proof that after divorce, ex-parents can become good friends …

Among the torrent of congratulations that Antonio Banderas has not stopped receiving since, yesterday, Monday, his name was included among the nominees in the category of best actor in the face of the next edition of the Óscar Awards, it stands out, without doubt, his ex-wife Melanie Griffith, since the American interpreter has not hesitated to exhibit her knowledge of Spanish to be able to congratulate the Malaga -partially, yes- in her native language.

“ Congratulations Antonio! Nomination as the best actor in the academy awards! I am so happy and proud of you! ”Reads the English excerpt of the enthusiastic message that has been addressed through his Instagram account. Just then, the artist has changed the language to entertain him directly with the typical Spanish expression “¡Bravo handsome !!”.

In case that was not enough, the daughter of Tippi Hedren, mother of the already university student Stella del Carmen with the Andalusian artist, has rescued from the trunk of memories a tender image related to her extinct marriage to Antonio, in which both pose smiling and dressed in frankly striking sunglasses.

For his part, the Andalusian artist has already openly thanked all those who have taken a place to congratulate him on the awards received for his role as Salvador Maíllo in ‘Dolor y Gloria’, Pedro Almodóvar’s tape that, in addition, will represent to Spain in the section of best non-English speaking film during the gala that will take place in Los Angeles on February 10. “Very happy with the nominations, important for me, for Spanish cinema and for Spanish cinema. Thank you all for your congratulations, ”he wrote in her platform account.

It must be remembered that only two days before his deserved candidacy for the golden statuette was announced, which could make him the third Spanish interpreter – after Javier Bardem (2008) and Penelope Cruz (2009) – to gain the maximum Hollywood industry award, the movie star received the news that he had been awarded in the last edition of the Forqué awards, which he could not go to when he was working on his most recent musical ‘A Chorus Line’.