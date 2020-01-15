Lis Vega Freaks Instagram Moving Her Hips With Sensual Lingerie

The Cuban delighted her fans with her charms
Lis Vega, one of the hottest women in the entertainment industry, made her own new social media account with two daring videos.
A few hours ago, the Cuban warmed her loyal fans by sharing some clips on Instagram where she appears moving her hips with sensual lingerie that let her appreciate her sculptural body.
“Who accompanies me to cook with an attitude of ALREADY DIET 🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃”, the singer and actress wrote in one of the videos that so far exceeds 254 thousand reproductions.
View this post on Instagram
Quien me acompaña a cocinar con actitud de YA EMPIEZO DIETA 🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃 #vidafitconlisvega #fitmotivation #fitnessdancer #FITNESS #fit #nofilter #nomakeup #LIBRE #MYLIVE #motivaciónfitness #vidafit #LAPOETADELOURBANO #AQUIYAHORA #sisepuede #CANTAUTORA #canalyoutube #lisvegamusicoficial siganme #musica #cantante #bailarina #urbano #URBAN #trap #malandra #ALBUMHERMANDAD #PLATAFORMASDIGITALES
View this post on Instagram
LINDA NOCHE 🙌💋 QUIEN SE UNE A MI #VIDAFIT 😁🔥👊Mañana empiezo una nueva DIETA, NUEVAS RUTINAS DE EJERCICIOS, PRIORIDADES A MIS HORARIOS DE COMIDAS, Y SUEÑO . , MESES SIN LLEVAR BIEN MI #VIDAFIT bueno más o menos, jamás dejo de vivir mis procesos, todo tiene un principio y un fin, ahora adarle COMIDAS SALUDABLES, Y MUCHO ENTRENAMIENTO.#PESAS #DEPORTE #VIDAFITCONLISVEGA #canalyoutube #fit #motivaciónfitness #vidafit #exatlon #powerwoman #sisepuede #DISCIPLINA #constancia #pasion #dieta ##ALBUMHERMANDAD #LAPOETADELOURBANO #AQUIYAHORA #sisepuede #CANTAUTORA #canalyoutube #lisvegamusicoficial #cantante #bailarina #ACTRIZ #malandra #ALBUMHERMANDAD