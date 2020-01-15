Jacqie Rivera Shows Off Her Advanced Pregnancy Belly

Chiquis Rivera’s sister will soon become a mother again

Jacqie Rivera is one of Chiquis Rivera’s sisters and is pregnant. The aspiring singer will soon become a mother for the fourth time after having Jaylah, Jenavieve, and Jordan.

The star of “The Riveras” has shown her pregnancy process with all her followers. Every day he shares how her belly grows and this week he did it again.

In a Fashion Nova dress, Jacqie showed her baby that she is still growing and that she will soon be born to join the great Rivera dynasty.