Anitta Takes The Animal Print To Another Level, With A Piece That Exposes Its Rearguard

The urban music star has started 2020 with great success

Anitta seems to be tireless even though it is just beginning the year, since it concentrates all its energies on its 2020 tour, performing both in small stages and in large auditoriums; but he doesn’t neglect her sexy outfits, and the most recent one he used caused a sensation.

The Brazilian reggaeton used a piece in animal print that could also be considered a bikini, having as its main feature that she revealed her rearguard, which was the delight of those attending the event.

Anitta thanked the entire production team, their friends and fans who made this concert another success on their Instagram account. The publication of the singer with the sensual images already exceeds one million likes.