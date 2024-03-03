OL were stopped in their tracks in Ligue 1 by Lens
Match: 0-3
The fittest club (four wins in a row) in Ligue 1 before this weekend, OL had their streak halted by Lens (0-3) this Sunday. If the result seems logical given the numerous saves made by Anthony Lopes, especially against the two standouts of Eli Wahi (37th) and Ruben Aguilar (66th), the result could have been different had Orel Mangla’s strike not been parried. Post (14th) or if Ernest Numah hadn’t collided with Bryce Samba (24th) in the first period.
Once the early match storm passed, Sang et Or took the upper hand in the game as well as on the scoreboard. From within 6 metres, Florian Sotoka made this dominance a reality before half-time with a header (43rd). Vahi then OL (53rd, sp, See below), who finished the match with ten men after sending off Ainsley Maitland-Niles (84th), and Kevin Denso conceded a further goal from a corner (87th).
Pierre Sage’s players had not lost in the championship since January 26 (2-3 against Rennes), falling to a great samba, again deciding twice against Malik Fofana and Jack O’Brien (79th). With Toulouse ahead, they slipped to eleventh in the standings with Racing back, three points behind Monaco and the podium, two behind Lille and the Champions League.
Player: Angry Captain
In the absence of Alexandre Lacazette, Maxence Caquerette wore the OL captain’s armband for the first time at the official match kick-off. A promotion that did not bring him luck as he was involved in two of the three goals conceded by his team. Sotoka’s opener (43rd) was first easily put away by David Pereira da Costa, then he cost the penalty – converted by Wahi (51st) – by keeping out a Nampalis Mendy shot with his hand. His performance was boosted by a lot of activity in midfield (8 ball recoveries).
Only Kylian Mbappé (10) and Wissam Ben Yedder (9) have scored more goals against OL in Ligue 1 in the 21st century than Elye Wahi (8 in 6 matches).
