OL were stopped in their tracks in Ligue 1 by Lens

Player: Angry Captain

In the absence of Alexandre Lacazette, Maxence Caquerette wore the OL captain’s armband for the first time at the official match kick-off. A promotion that did not bring him luck as he was involved in two of the three goals conceded by his team. Sotoka’s opener (43rd) was first easily put away by David Pereira da Costa, then he cost the penalty – converted by Wahi (51st) – by keeping out a Nampalis Mendy shot with his hand. His performance was boosted by a lot of activity in midfield (8 ball recoveries).