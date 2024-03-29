Transportation in almost Olympic working order

Valerie Pacrese, president of the Ile-de-France region and Ile-de-France Mobilites, visits Austerlitz station in Paris to inspect RER Line C on March 26, 2024. Bertrand Guy / AFP

“Thanks, Games!” » Taking stock on Monday, March 25, of the progress of operations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Valéry Pacres, president of the Ile-de-France region and transport organizing authority, Ile-de-France Mobilities, wanted to strike a different tone. For the efforts made to prepare everything.

Instead of grumbling about the delays, the inconvenience caused by the work, or the future difficulties of getting around, he wants to highlight the momentum of countless projects that have resulted from these non-negotiable deadlines. He also launched the hashtag #mercilesjeux on social networks. Ile-de-France transport companies agreed throughout the week by announcing the proper operation of metro and RER lines and the progress of several major projects needed to welcome 7 million spectators this summer.

First stop in Morangis (Essonne), south of Paris, very close to the Orly Airport take-off runway. This is where the Regi Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP) has installed one of the two train maintenance centers for line 14, which, from the end of June, will connect the airport to Saint-Denis station. Today, 14 runs between Mairie-de-Saint-Ouen and Olympiades stations. RATP CEO Jean Castaux saidme Enjoy this brand new equipment with six elevated tracks to work in metro trains.

It will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, parallel to the center of Saint-Ouen, north of the capital. Morangis has already started receiving new MP14 trainsets delivered by Alstom and financed by the region – a 500 million euro contract. Thirty-five people are on the road today, more than fifty will be on the road during the Games, and eventually seventy.

A year ago, Alstom’s delays threatened that there would not be enough cars to extend the line at both ends. “This could also delay the extension of Line 11 in the east, from Mairie-des-Lillas to Rosny-Bois-Perrier in the north, which uses the same rolling stock, Valerie Pacres sighed. That was out of the question. » Under pressure from the Games’ deadline, Alstom eventually opened a second production line, in Valenciennes (North).

Companies are also working hard in metro tunnels. Orly station has just been approved by the safety commission. Some traffic disruptions are still planned, so that the southern route of the automatic metro can be safely connected to the rest of the stations. But the line is on track to be operational in June. “Games form a collective gathering of companies working on this project: nobody wants to be the ugly duckling”.Project Manager welcomes Stéphane Gareau on RATP. Without the Olympic horizon, the line might not have been ready for several months, Mr. Castex admits.

