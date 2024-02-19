10 billion euro savings plan: MaPrimeRénov’, ministries, CNES… Who will have to tighten their belts?

necessary

The new 10 billion euro cut announced by Bruno Le Maire comes on top of the 16 billion savings already included in the 2024 budget, which mainly includes the removal of tariff shields in energy. But which sectors are concerned this time?

A new turn of the screw in the state budget… “Lower revenues will lead us to lower spending to meet our objective of a 4.4% deficit in 2024”. Bruno Le Maire didn’t beat around the bush on Monday February 18 on TF1. Growth will be less vigorous than expected in 2024, according to Bercy, lowering the forecast to 1.4% to 1%, necessitating a budgetary review. 10 billion savings will therefore be implemented to meet deficit reduction ambitions. The state will make an “immediate effort” and target several sectors.

Current Expenditure of Ministries

Half of these savings, or five billion euros, will have to be found in the operating budgets of “all ministries” with an effort “systematically distributed”, explained Bruno Le Maire. This effort should, for example, focus on energy costs or purchases.

development assistance

The government will also “cut official development assistance (ODA) by around one billion euros”. It includes all financial contributions from public institutions in beneficiary countries listed by the OECD. “We announced an additional envelope of 1.6 billion from 2023 to 2024” and “there will always be an increase of 600 million, but we are recovering 1 billion”, noted the Bersi tenant.

MaPrimeRénov’ system

The executive also wants to reduce MaPrimeRénov’ energy renovation aid envelope by another billion euros. 2024 budget will go from 5 billion to 4 billion. A measure that doesn’t please everyone. The minister “chose injustice”, responded Ann Bringolton, director of programs at the Climate Action Network, condemning “savings at the expense of the most vulnerable”.

The increase in the budget dedicated to the ecological transition has been reduced from 10 billion to 8.6 billion, Minister Christophe Bechu said in a press release praising the “unprecedented increase” in his budget. The increase in the green fund was “initially planned at 500 million euros, which will be limited to 100 million euros”, his office said.

Personal Training Account (CPF)

The minister delegate in charge of public accounts, Thomas Cazeneuve, announced the establishment from 2024 of a flat-rate contribution to the Personal Training Account (CPF) for employees, as part of these savings. “This flat-rate contribution will be implemented this year, which will allow us to generate savings of 200 million euros out of a total of 2 billion,” he declared to the press, referring to the “only” and “necessary” criteria. “In a difficult context for public finances.

National Center for Space Studies

Another “category of savings”, worth a total of one billion euros, will concern “state managers”. Such as: National Agency for Territorial Cohesion, Business France, France Competence or even CNES, National Center for Space Studies.

Economies should not require new legislation but “we also keep” the possibility of amending the budget in the summer “depending on the economic circumstances and the geopolitical situation, especially the evolution of the war in Ukraine”.