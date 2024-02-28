He makes 46 withdrawals and recovers €90,000 “for free” thanks to an error at his bank.

An error on the part of his bank in his favor. A 24-year-old Belgian took advantage of a technical glitch to withdraw less than €90,000 “for free”, local media report HLN And 7sur7 . He was able to make 46 ATM withdrawals without his account being debited. But today the bank is asking him to pay.

Summoned before the Ghent court on Monday February 26, 2024, the client explained that he had made the first withdrawal of €1,000 to help a friend finance his wedding. “I didn’t know at the time that the withdrawal was not recorded, as I don’t check my account often”, the defendant justified himself. He then realized there was a glitch with his bank and so increased the withdrawals, also using his partner’s bank card to increase the winnings.

18 months in jail required

For the young man’s lawyer, that’s not a question “Deliberate Theft” that of a “robbery”. He defended a simple will“Help a friend finance their wedding party” WHO “spend a lot of money”.

However, the public prosecutor sought an 18-month prison sentence and full restitution of €90,000. The amount which the defendant would have already spent. His fate will be decided on March 11.