Business

He makes 46 withdrawals and recovers €90,000 “for free” thanks to an error at his bank.

Photo of Admin Admin8 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

An error on the part of his bank in his favor. A 24-year-old Belgian took advantage of a technical glitch to withdraw less than €90,000 “for free”, local media report HLN And 7sur7 . He was able to make 46 ATM withdrawals without his account being debited. But today the bank is asking him to pay.

Summoned before the Ghent court on Monday February 26, 2024, the client explained that he had made the first withdrawal of €1,000 to help a friend finance his wedding. “I didn’t know at the time that the withdrawal was not recorded, as I don’t check my account often”, the defendant justified himself. He then realized there was a glitch with his bank and so increased the withdrawals, also using his partner’s bank card to increase the winnings.

18 months in jail required

For the young man’s lawyer, that’s not a question “Deliberate Theft” that of a “robbery”. He defended a simple will“Help a friend finance their wedding party” WHO “spend a lot of money”.

However, the public prosecutor sought an 18-month prison sentence and full restitution of €90,000. The amount which the defendant would have already spent. His fate will be decided on March 11.

(TagsToTranslate)Miscellaneous News

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin8 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

4 detergent brands to avoid according to 60 million consumers

January 21, 2024

With the cold, the battery of our phone or electric bike loses autonomy and here is the reason

January 13, 2024

How much do you need to earn to hope to become an owner in 2024?

1 week ago

The result revealed confusion: artificial intelligence showed what a man and a woman with “perfect beauty” would look like

January 12, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button