New Leclerc project in Saint-Paul-de-Lyon: adverse opinion given by the National Commission

Sébastien Pollard, the boss of Leclerc in Saint-Paul-de-Lyon, announced at the end of 2023 the major work he planned from March 2024, to move and expand his store located in the Kervant area since 1983. A 30-year project M€. After purchasing the old Sika premises located between the current store and the railway line, it intended to demolish it to build a brand new hypermarket of 5,850 m² (compared to 4,200 m² for the existing building). Following the move, planned for 2025, the current store was also razed to become a parking lot. The project was accompanied by space savings for customers, but also employees, landscaping and a skate park.

The owner of Leclerc de Saint-Pol-de-Léon can still challenge CNAC’s decision if he wishes. Indeed, he may file a contentious appeal before the Administrative Court of Appeal. Contacted by editorial staff, he did not respond to our requests. Expansion in spite of everything

Questioned at the time of the announcement of the Super U appeal in December 2023, Sebastian Pollard then indicated that he would rely on the CNAC’s decision. And clarified that if the latter does not go his way, he will stick to his initial project of expanding the current store, which will increase from 4,200 m² to 5,850 m² (as in the attacked project). Project approved by CDAC and exempted from any appeal. “If necessary, we will choose this solution, even if, from an environmental point of view, it is less good. Our work will start at the end of April, from the last carat,” added the employer of 240 employees.

