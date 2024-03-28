“60 million consumers” warn of overcontaminated bagged salad

About seven out of ten households consume bagged salad. Jean-Francois Frey / PHOTOPQR / “ALSACE”

Most packaged salads contain pesticide residues, warns 60 million customers In an article published on Thursday 28 March. Of the twenty-six references analyzed by the magazine, “Only five are free from contamination: two lettuces and three lamb’s lettuces”. For the rest, “An average of 3.8 pesticide residues per contaminated salad.” was observed, reports the review, which specifies the results “Frustrating, even worrying”.

This problem is all the more worrisome because it potentially concerns about seven out of ten households that buy bagged salad. Although it is more expensive, it is considered more practical compared to “traditional” salad, which must be cut, washed and drained.

60 million customers A variety of salads (classic and iceberg lettuce, as well as lamb’s lettuce), traditional or organic, both national brands (Bonduel, Floret, Les Crudets) and private labels (Aldi, Lidl, Carrefour, Monoprix, Intermarche, E. Leclerc, etc.).

A “cocktail” of molecules.

The magazine emphasizes that “These vegetables are exposed to diseases that are difficult to treat without the help of fungicides and insecticides”. Because of the frequent use of pesticides, packaged salads “Foods routinely recalled by fraud crackdowns for exceeding legal residue limits”, the magazine further notes. and contains a “cocktail” of molecules similar to those found in bagged salad “Eight molecules suspected of having at least one “carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic for reproduction” (CMR) action”.

in all, “Eleven lettuces contain one or more potential CMR pesticide residues”.Note 60 million customerswhich adds up “The amounts found are within regulatory limits, even for the highest tested (0.18 mg/kg metaflumizone)”. so there is, “In theory, there is no health risk. But to date, scientists know almost nothing about the cocktail effects between all these molecules”Summarizes the periodical.

Moreover, all lettuces analyzed contain “Non-CMR Pesticides”WHO “present little risk, or even almost zero for some”. And, all pesticides combined, “The worst students count nine leftovers in a single salad”Report back 60 million customers.

About Chews, “Only four references are related by suspected CMR atoms”.. “Even if scores are generally better than lettuce, we remain dismayed by the ubiquity of pesticides.”Summarizes the review.

