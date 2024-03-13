Zoe Saldana’s kids are so grown up in rare photos

Zoe Saldana A rare glimpse into her personal life was offered along with photos of her three sons.

Tea Avatar: The Path of Water The 45-year-old star shared a clip on Instagram on Friday, February 16 that highlighted some recent moments she shared with her family, namely her husband. Marco Perego Saldanaand their three children, twins Cy and Bowie, 9, and Zane, 7.

Photos and videos shared by Saldana show the family together at the beach, at home, on a plane and in bed, along with solo selfies of the actor and date nights with her husband, 44. The video is set to the song “Lost”. Frank Ocean. “Lost, lost, lost… in the best places, with the best people. Always lose…Amen!” Saldana captioned the post.

Saldana kept her boys out of the spotlight for most of their lives until May 2018 when they made their first public appearance. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

Saldana has previously spoken about her experience raising three boys. In an exclusive interview in June 2018, she said Us weekly That she and Perego Saldana, who married in 2013, try to have a gender-neutral family.

“We have a very gender-neutral environment where my husband participates in a lot of tasks that were normally given to women and vice versa,” she explained. “I get to do a lot of male things, I don’t know, put the TV together, fix things that break. We are a very gender-fluid household. I think it’s important to raise boys in that environment and raise girls as well.”

The actress added that it was “ironic” that she was constantly surrounded by boys after growing up with two sisters. However, Saldana thought that boys can be just as “crazy” as girls.

“They’re just so sensitive and just kind but super hyper,” she said at the time. “It’s really hard… you need a lot of physical strength to live with three boys. Four boys because my husband is the eldest.

Saldana added that when it comes to raising three boys, “it always happens at the most inconvenient times.”

She continued, “I had it all. I checked every box. At the airport, in public places, in the car, sit down and talk to people you barely know. Suddenly you smell something and you see yourself and you are full of st. It’s just, you know, that’s life.”

While her sons may challenge her as a mom (as kids don’t want to), Saldana shared one of the most valuable lessons her children have taught her about parenting: “Being good.”

“As moms sometimes we forget that,” The Avengers: Endgame Tara explained. “We’re caught up with raising and teaching and disciplining and cooking and cleaning and not enough time to play. I think my kids always remind me when I’m so boring. They go, ‘Mom, be nice, sit and play with me.’ This is what they are teaching me.”