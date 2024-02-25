YouTube Removes AMLO’s Morning Show for “Harassment and Bullying” of New York Times Journalist

AMLO’s morning was downloaded from the YouTube platform EFE/ José Méndez



A morning press conference in which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) disclosed personal data Natalie Kittroff, No journalist The New York Timeswas eliminated.

The video was removed for not following the policies on Harassment and cyberbullying No Youtube. Platform “harmful behavior, such as threats or Doxing“

Specifically, it is not permitted to publish “an individual’s private personally identifiable information, such as his or her telephone number, home address, or email address.”

For this reason, on the morning of February 22, it was re-uploaded on the platform but without the piece in which the federal president showed Kittroff’s telephone number.

The NYT correspondent’s name gained media attention when López Obrador revealed that he had received a message from him informing him of an investigation the media outlet was working on based on information obtained by the Drug Enforcement Administration.DEA).

The journalist announced that he would investigate in detail the ties of Tabasco natives to drug trafficking. Photo: TW @jaimelivier / Cuartoscuro

In her message, the journalist also asked some questions directed at the National President in relation to the alleged support of drug traffickers for his 2018 presidential campaign. López Obrador alleged that the questionnaire was “intimidating”..

From his press conference he answered questions and accused the American media of being “dirty pamphlets”. Apart from this he exposed the journalist’s telephone number.

Despite the criticism received, the The federal president justified his actions by asserting that Kittoff had condemned himBesides reducing the severity of the matter.

“She is condemning us and if she is very concerned, then Change your phone number“López Obrador said.

In this regard, the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) initiated an ex officio inquiry against him.

INAI investigates AMLO to expose personal data of NYT journalist (Rogelio Morales / Cuartoscuro).

The agency has made it clear that it will investigate whether the Tabasco man violated the General Law on the Protection of Personal Data Held by Compulsory Subjects by revealing the NYT reporter’s phone number.

Regarding the way AMLO justified the leak, INAI expressed regret for his position and warned that “no one is above the law.”

“We regret that, on the part of the Presidency, there is no understanding of how serious the disclosure of information to any person, especially a journalist, can be,” the body that protects personal data declared.

Days after AMLO exposed the NYT correspondent’s contact, his son Jose Ramon López Beltran revealed that his phone number had been leaked.

Lopez Beltran pointed out that the leak of his phone was revenge against his father. However, he questioned why they invaded his privacy, when it had nothing to do with the issue.

when López Obrador called the spread of information about his son “very embarrassing”. and asserted that his government would not accept censure.

In which AMLO’s son was also added Claudia SheinbaumPresidential candidate of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), who revealed that she has been receiving hate messages and calls.

“It is clear what they want to do, again their attacks are barbaric because they are harmful. The numbers that should worry you are the polls. “To change the phone number,” declared the presidential candidate without giving it much importance.