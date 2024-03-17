The United States Embassy warns its citizens not to use taxis at national airports

The United States Embassy in Santiago issued a statement advising travelers to North America Do not take unauthorized taxi services at national airports For recent offenses by drivers against visitors to the country.

The US body in Chile has received constant warnings about crimes committed against passengers who have used taxi or car services not authorized by the airport. Passengers have reported theft of their luggage and excessive transport fares.

Through a statement, the North American Embassy a Instructional warning of bad practices of drivers of these modes of transport viz:

Use the official travel and taxi app at the official airport stand

Avoid using unmetered taxis and/or unauthorized services outside the airport

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings

Do not leave any personal items in the taxi

Review your personal security plans

Bring proper identification.

Besides, Try to see what amount will be charged before presenting the card for final payment of the trip, carefully review the amount charged at portable card machines.including the number of zeros displayed on the screen.