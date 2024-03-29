“You’re a fool”, the cast reacts to the boss of Baldur’s Gate 3

Recently, a lot of ink was spilled after Larian’s CEO gave a speech at the Game Developers Conference, during which he expressed his support for the developers affected by the recent layoffs. But apparently, the father of Baldur’s Gate 3 still has a lot to say about publishers!

Check out Baldur’s Gate 3 on GOG

Larian supports licensed developers

some time ago, Sven VinkeCEO of Larian Studio, talked about the wave of layoffs currently affecting the video game industry. From 2023, approx 20,000 people Was laid off for financial reasons from working in video game design 8000 posts eliminated From the beginning of 2024. It is in the meantime Game Developers Conference Winke has expressed support As for affected developers, accusing publishers of “greed”, most of the current firings have nothing to do with staff capabilities and quarterly profits.

for Winke, studio managers do not see the long term, and even less at the human level, because they have no regrets about getting rid of talented employees in order to increase the numbers. He sees this dismissal as a lack of respect not only for the developers, but also for the industry, as it is this type of behavior that prevents studios from producing quality games and providing decent working conditions for their employees. from, Winke Talked about this again in an interview with EurogamerAnd the man who gave permission Baldur’s Gate III There was a lot to be said for watching the day.

Larian’s CEO doesn’t take his words lightly

In his interview, Sven Vinke Sees the issue of seniority in the world of video game development, and believes that publishers do not understand the impact of current trends on their games. According to WinkeStudio executives are completely disconnected from their developers, and have no idea who they’re about to fire, much less if they’re a “well of knowledge” in their field, because they’re only looking at data to choose which employees to fire. Excel spreadsheet.

When I hear who’s getting fired, I’m like, “What?! That doesn’t make sense.” Because this person is the real source of knowledge in this company. And that’s what shows this disconnect that I was talking to you about, because I know they’re looking at it in an Excel file, and the person looking at that Excel file doesn’t understand what they just missed. And it will cost them a lot more in the long run – they just don’t realize it yet. But it will cost them.

Winke punctuates his comments by citing a recent situation. A group of Technical artists would have been fired (he did not specify which studio was behind the layoff), and the CEO Larian He did not mince his words when giving his opinion on the matter:

If you dismiss your technical artist, you are an idiot.

a Technical artist, he is the person who must ensure the quality of the game from an artistic point of view, but also in terms of performance. This role requires an overall vision across the project to plan production methods, according to Winke, allows you to monitor the cost of resources and therefore optimize the work of artistic and technical teams in the operation. The Senior Technical Artists So essential in video game development, and Sven Vinke Really don’t understand how the studio could choose to get rid of it. But all is not lost for these developers, from the CEO Larian Studio Plan to hire them!