Our pick of 14-inch laptops equipped with Meteor Lake processors – LaptopSpirit

The launch of 14th generation Intel Core Ultra processors, also called Meteor Lake, brings a breath of fresh air to the sector with an emphasis on artificial intelligence capabilities. Enough to shake up the user experience on the laptop, especially thanks to the optimal optimization of energy consumption and improved graphics capabilities supported by the integrated Intel ARC chip. We have put together a small selection of equipped 14-inch laptops for you.

Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake, what is it and what does it change?

Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake processors represent the 14th generation of Intel chips, introducing major innovations such as a stacked chip architecture (Fovoros 3D) and a neural processing unit for AI. This increases performance and energy efficiency for laptops, significantly improves power consumption management, multitasking capabilities and graphics experience. These advances pave the way for more powerful and autonomous laptops, meeting the growing needs for artificial intelligence and data processing.

Discover our full test of one of the first laptop PCs equipped with a Core Ultra 7 155H, the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED UX3405.

A wide range of equipped PCs

This will be integrated into Core Ultra processors More than 230 laptops At about thirty suppliers, Intel said. The founder works specifically with laptop manufacturers to design the Evo Edition PC Ten hours of battery life on a 1080p displayKnowing that higher definitions reduce battery life requirements.

14-inch laptops powered by Intel Meteor Lake are already in stock

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3450MA-QD074W Blue – OLED 14″ OLED 1920 * 1200 (16:10), Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel ARC, 500 GB SSD, 1.2 Kg Easy to carry with its original blue design, compact, thin and light, versatile laptop PC Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3450MA-QD074W With 13 hours of battery life, the Nomad benefits from a 14-inch 16/10th Full HD OLED DCI-P3 screen with beautiful colors…

Acer Swift Go 14 OLED SFG14-72-59G2 Silver – OLED 2.8K, Core Ultra 5 125H 14″ OLED 2880 * 1800 (Retina), Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel ARC, 1 TB SSD, 1.3 Kg Nomads looking for an easy to carry high definition high fidelity laptop PC will appreciate itAcer Swift Go SFG14-72-59G2 Equipped with 8 hours of autonomy with versatile thin and light…

