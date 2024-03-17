PS5 at €419, Galaxy S24 at €509, Pixel 7a at €255…

Like every year in March, AliExpress celebrates its birthday. On this occasion, the Chinese e-retailer decides to reduce the prices of the best tech products of the moment, and not just a little. The only problem is that you have to act fast, because stocks are very (very) limited.

For a few hours, it will actually be possible to take advantage of completely crazy reductions on many tech objects, which are very recent, for some even in late 2023 or early 2024. All this is possible thanks to AliExpress, which will offer very low prices on very limited stocks for its anniversary. So you understand, there won’t be something for everyone!

Top 10 Best AliExpress Deals

All these offers mentioned earlier will be available only from today evening, 18th March, 2024 midnight and in very limited quantities. So you have to be very reactive to hope to make huge savings. Obviously this is just an anthology, many other offers will be available on the AliExpress website. A birthday program will be held 27 March till 11:59 pm.

PS5 Slim

Smaller format than the classic PS5

Same power, same games

DualSense Controller and its features

Instead of the usual 549 euros, the PlayStation 5 Slim Edition will be available on AliExpress for just 419 euros with a standard promo code. LCFR50.

Samsung Galaxy S24

iPhone-like rounded edge design

Very good performance (even under Exynos)

Good versatility in photography

After its launch, instead of 899 euros, the Samsung Galaxy S24 will be available on AliExpress for 509 euros with a promo code. LCFR150.

Google Pixel 7a

An excellent photophone

Compact format

Well calibrated screen

Instead of 509 euros at launch, the Google Pixel 7a will be offered on sale for 255 euros on AliExpress using a promo code. LCFR50.

Nintendo Switch OLED

A very attractive hybrid console concept

The OLED screen is bigger than before

Nintendo games you can’t find anywhere else

Instead of 329 euros at launch, the Nintendo Switch OLED version will be available on AliExpress for just 239 euros with a promo code. LCFR50.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector

Compact video projector

Full HD image up to 120 inches

Built-in Android TV

Instead of 599 euros at launch, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector will be available on sale for 240 euros on AliExpress with a promo code. LCFR50.

Xiaomi 13T

An Oled FHD+ panel at 144 Hz

A powerful SoC

Large battery and 67 W charging

Instead of the usual 649 euros, the Xiaomi 13T will be available at the advantageous price of 330 euros on AliExpress with a promo code. LCFR50.

Google Pixel 8

7 years of updates

Camera excellence

Experimental AI in specific applications

Instead of 799 euros upon launch, the Google Pixel 8 will go on sale this evening for just 360 euros on AliExpress with a promo code. LCFR150.

None Phone (2)

Unconventional design

Good performance

Autonomy above the rest

Instead of 729 euros at launch, the Nothing Phone (2) will be available on sale for 364 euros on AliExpress with a promo code. LCFR50.

Apple iPhone 15

An excellent camera

Arrival of dynamic islands on this range

Good performance of A16 bionic chip

Instead of the usual 969 euros, the Apple iPhone 15 in its 128 GB version is currently on sale at a completely new price: 599 euros on AliExpress, with a promo code LCFR150.

Xiaomi Pad 6

Best value for money for Android tablets

11-inch LCD screen with 2.8K definition

Snapdragon 870 performance

Instead of the usual 399 euros, the Xiaomi Pad 6 will be available in a strong promotion, as AliExpress will offer this tablet for only 204 euros.

