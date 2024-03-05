“You want me to tell you the truth?” Camvinga jokes about Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid

French international Eduardo Kamavinga, the Real Madrid midfielder, was once again attacked by his French teammate Kylian Mbappé at a press conference.

Questions are looming over the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid this summer, and Eduardo Camvinga has been regularly tracked in Spain. French teammates oblige. Launched once again in a press conference on the sidelines of the match against RB Leipzig, the 21-year-old had fun, while adding that he has no link with the current Paris Saint-Germain scorer in San Sebastian to face Real. Sociedad this Tuesday.

Asked about his possible exchange with Kylian Mbappé, imagined by his smile when mentioning his name, Eduardo Kamavinga replied: “You want me to tell you the truth? The truth is I haven’t talked to him. He is a PSG player and I don’t know what he is going to do next year.

“Mbappé is not a Real Madrid player.

Once again asked the question on the same topic, the French midfielder was amused: “You want me to tell you the truth again? Mbappé is not a Real Madrid player. I will respect PSG. I don’t listen to what people say, I just have fun in the locker room. I don’t talk about that kind of thing so I don’t know. This is the truth.”

Two weeks before the Blues’ gathering, the third time the same topic was launched, Eduardo Camavinga reacted (again). “You want the truth? The truth is, when I go to selection, I’m going to have fun. We’re going to talk about it, that’s for sure. But he’s not going to say anything. That’s normal.”he added.

Real Madrid will host RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16 second leg. The Merengues won the first leg 1-0 in Germany.