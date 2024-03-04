Football – OM

OM: Gasset agrees everyone, Ibrahimovic warned

Published on March 4, 2024 at 3:00 pm



The appointment of Jean-Louis Gasset at the head of OM is a clear success for the moment. Laurent Blanc’s former assistant won his first three matches and in style. Their methodology appears to be unanimous, as is their approach. This was expected as during his time at PSG, he reminded Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the good times at FC Barcelona.

defeat of Om In numerical superiority against breast Two weeks ago would have been fatal Gennaro Gattuso. Two days later, the Marseille club formalized the Italian’s departure before announcing the arrival of his successor, Jean-Louis Gasset. A choice initially criticized but one that paid off. Six years ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic praised the qualities of those he worked with PSG When ordering Laurent Blanc.

A historic debut for the Gazette

Thank you for the victory Clermont saturday, Jean-Louis Gasset entered the history of Om. Indeed, he became the first Marseille club coach to win his first three matches since then Otto Gloria In 1962. His appointment was criticized especially because of his age and his past failed experience. Ivory CoastThe 70-year-old coach proves his detractors wrong and his Zlatan Ibrahimovic who spoke highly of him.

“A truly wonderful person”