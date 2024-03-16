You don’t understand anything about the ending of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth? It’s normal, and you’re not alone

Did you think the conclusion of the Final Fantasy VII Remake was going in all directions? Many players who have reached the end of the second opus, which was released two weeks ago, will tell you that it was just a teaser. Yes, the conclusion of FF7 Rebirth really surprised players, but the reaction that followed was often: “But what did I just see?!” »

FF7 Reborn, a crazy and amazing adventure… until the end: players still can’t believe it

For two weeks now, most role-playing game enthusiasts have only had eyes Final Fantasy VII RebirthHowever, the output of Unicorn Overlord, Rise of the Ronin And Dragon’s Dogma 2 Try to get them through the adventures of Cloud and his group of friends, the planet’s zealous protectors and Shinra’s nemesis. We’ve seen all sorts of players over the past two weeks : those who comb the length and breadth and breadth of every realm, even aside from that view, who have decided to become all experts of the Queen’s blood, and finally, who have only one aim in mind: Find out the conclusion of this second part.

in the row of Final Fantasy VII RemakeWe knew that conclusion of FF7 Reborn Will be the highlight of the adventure And it will certainly set the stage for the final episode of the trilogy. As a result, some players, as we said, threw themselves into the adventure, playing dozens and dozens of hours of play to reach the last chapter and find clues, thus avoiding a glimpse of the final events. Spoilers on social media. However, if the journey was great and extraordinary, Chapter 14 left more than one wanting, especially since this trilogy of remakes chooses… Capillotected scenarios!

FF7 Rebirth surpasses the ending of the remake episode, for better and for worse

A day before the game’s official release, the most impatient players were already flooded with comments on some YouTube videos that captured and shared the final minutes. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Obviously, we won’t talk about it clearly in these lines – especially since the video explained at the end will soon be on the JV YouTube channel, joining the ones already made. About the fate of Aerith -, But we can always quote the criticism of some players who did not have to jump from their chair or their sofa for other reasons.

” Why make things so complicated? “,” It is completely confusing “, etc. There are many such reactions, such as invectives against Tetsuya Nomura without us really knowing why since it’s Kazushige Nojima who is primarily responsible for the story and scenario. Having said that, The Square Enix teams knew very well what they were expecting at the turn regarding this endingThis is what particularly worried the game’s creative director, Tetsuya Nomura, while Naoki Hamaguchi often played the surprising, surprising card when speaking about possible player reactions. He wasn’t entirely wrong, but surprise sometimes quickly leads to understanding, a migraine even for those who try to dissect it all.