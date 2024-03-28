Xbox and PC Game Pass: Diablo IV and two other games are finally available! | Xbox

It’s been a rich month for the Xbox Game Pass catalog. After the arrival of Evil West and The Quarry, it’s the turn of Diablo IV, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged and Open Roads to come into service today.

Five long months after the conclusion of Microsoft’s Activision acquisition of Blizzard King, Diablo IV is the publisher’s first game to join the Game Pass catalog. In the coming months, other games are sure to follow.

Diablo IV (Console and PC)

Diablo IV is a next-generation action role-playing game, offering endless enemies to take down, countless skills to master, nightmarish dungeons and legendary loot. Embark on a campaign alone or with friends and discover iconic characters through a captivating story and darkly beautiful environments. Enjoy extensive, high-level content in a shared world where players meet in towns to trade, team up to fight off-instance bosses, or venture into PvP zones to test their skills against others, all without ever going into a room. Cross-play and shared progress are available on all platforms.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, Console & PC)

First of all: make room on your virtual shelf because you will have access to 130 different types of vehicles! In addition to Hot Wheels™ Originals, you can enjoy Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks and vehicles from the entertainment world. Now you can drive motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles in the most strategically unique style to approach each circuit! Vehicle categories are now defined by a brand new system that can be modified through a dedicated skill tree that will directly affect their performance. Make your car an unstoppable machine!

Open Paths (Cloud, Console and PC)