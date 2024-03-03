Commemorative Airdrop on MultiverseX: JewelSwap Protocol Releases!

With the acceptance of Bitcoin ETFs and the explosion in the price of BTC, the DeFi ecosystem has been on the boil, regularly offering new opportunities for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. A significant event is on the horizon on the MultiverseX blockchain, known for its quality of technology in the world of decentralized financial technologies.

After HatomProtocol, it’s JewelSwap.io’s turnAnnounce the big airdrop, positioning MultiversX as the new epicenter of airdrops. If you missed the wave of airdrops on Sola’s blockchain, don’t miss the next one on this major blockchain that is often wrongly criticized by crypto speculators.

You need to participate:

An official xPortal wallet (download here)

Some EGLD to pay transaction fees

Liquidity to work with (EGLD, wBTC, WETH, USDT, USDC, etc.)

Go to official airdrop page: https://app.jewelswap.io/

💡 If you need to provide liquidity from another blockchain, you can also use the official bridge: https://bridge.multiversx.com/

Download xPortal Wallet (MultiversX)

Technical immersion in JewelSwap AirDrop

Jewelswap Pushes the boundaries of innovation with its sophisticated points system, designed to reward users’ active participation in various activities such as staking, farming, lending and borrowing.

From March 1, 2024, this system will not only engage the community but also act as a lever for greater adoption and use of the platform. The architecture of this airdrop is based on an advanced mechanism, which invites the distribution of sponsorship links and promotional codes, which are essential to increase user acquisition.

The protocol has also implemented strategic partnerships and technological innovations, such as the introduction of Liquid Staking and the expansion of its validator network with organizations such as Pulsarmany and Titan Stack. This development demonstrates JewelSwap’s commitment to enrich its ecosystem and provide a best-in-class user experience.

Download xPortal Wallet (MultiversX)

MultiverseX’s potential as a new home for airdrops

JewelSwap’s decision to host its airdrop on MultiverseX is not trivial. This blockchain stands out for its ability to support high-frequency transactions with low costs, which is a key asset for DeFi applications. The JewelSwap event may well mark the beginning of a new era for MultiverseX, positioning it as the platform of choice for future airdrops, thanks to its robustness and scalability.

Users of the MultiverseX blockchain are at the center of a financial revolution, with airdrop opportunities that promise to add significant value to their engagement in the ecosystem.

“Participating in the JewelSwap airdrop could prove to be a strategic choice for users looking to maximize their impact in the DeFi landscape.”

What you should remember : The JewelSwap airdrop on MultiverseX is not just a token distribution event. This is a demonstration of the strength and dynamism of the DeFi ecosystem on MultiverseX, which promises to be the new playground of choice for decentralized financial innovations and airdrop distributions. With a solid foundation and a growing community, MultiverseX is ready to welcome the next wave of DeFi projects, making each airdrop a cornerstone of its evolution.

Download xPortal Wallet (MultiversX)

<img decoding="async" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DbNm6gH5VkM/hqdefault.jpg" alt="🔥 JewelSwap Airdrop on MultiverseX!!! 🎁 How to be eligible??? 🤑" title="🔥 JewelSwap Airdrop on MultiverseX!!! 🎁 How to be eligible??? 🤑"/>“>

If you’re a citizen in Underpants, help us grow!>