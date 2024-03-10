Megan to Stallion’s ex-girlfriend, Kelsey Nicole, attends a Nicki Minaj concert

Kelsey Nicole attended Nicki Minaj’s concert in Las Vegas on Friday night amid the rapper’s feud with her former best friend, Megan Thee Stallion. In a video Nicole posted on social media, she sings along to Minaj’s “Moment 4 Life” with the caption: “You had to be there.”

when Live Bitez Sharing the clip on Instagram, users were quick to troll Nicole. “It’s giving away a clout chaser,” wrote one. Another joked: “You did that interview and still talked to Nicki and you’re still in the same place (laughing emojis) why didn’t you get a backstage pass from her.”

Nicki Minaj performs on the “Pink Friday 2” tour

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Nicki Minaj performs during her opening night of Pink. 2 World Tour on Friday at Oakland Arena on March 01, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Her appearance on the show comes after she opened up about her relationship with Megan during an interview on The Dance Project, last Sunday. “It took a lot for me to come and do this,” she said. “Part of it is, when I speak I want to make sure I’m not speaking from a place of anger. I am able to express myself well and don’t let drama overshadow how I really feel. I think it is very important. I didn’t want to do an interview or sit down with anyone until I got over that part.” Nicole added that she has since decided to “open up more” and “let people into my life a little bit and maybe it helps them understand me more. will help. Maybe my story will help someone else. And I think that’s part of the healing process as well. Maybe this will help.” Check out her video from Nicki Minaj’s concert below.

Kelsey Nicole dances to “Moment 4 Life”.

Meghan and Nicki’s feud began last month, when Meghan called out Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty for being a registered sex offender on the song “His”. Nicki then fired back with the diss track “Big Foot”. Be on the lookout for more updates on Kelsey Nicole and Megan Thi Stallion HotNewHipHop.

