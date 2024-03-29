Yoplait yogurts are recalled throughout France

Government site Rappel Conso announced on Thursday March 28 that Yoplait brand yogurts are the subject of a recall. Reason: “pungent” taste and lid defect, without health risks.

Ripple Conso announced on Thursday, March 28 that some Yoplait yogurts are subject to a recall. This Yoplait basket is 0% (red fruits, yellow fruits, variegated).

Reminder Conso advises to “do not eat” and “discard” this yogurt. They will have a “pungent” taste, and the distortion of the packaging “is not a health hazard due to spoiled vegetation.”

Marketing between 29 February and 28 March

These elements were identified due to consumer feedback. Although they do not pose a health risk, these defects “deteriorate the quality of the product and packaging”.

The relevant batch was sold between February 29, 2024 and March 28, 2024, of yogurt packed in 6, 8 or 16 pots. Relevant distributors are Auchan, Carrefour, Groupe Even, Métro, Intermarché, Leclerc, Casino and Système U.

