The cost of medical consultation is exploding for seniors and can exceed 60 euros? – Tuxboard

Good news for Doctor Union! Health insurance raises the cost of a medical consultation to 60 euros for seniors.

For some time now, doctors’ unions have been negotiating with insurers to raise the prices of medical consultations. His request is finally heeded and improvement begins with a lengthy consultation with the attending physician.

The latter concerns seniors over the age of 80 and people with disabilities. A medical consultation for seniors will then increase to 60 euros.

A long consultation with an attending physician increases to 60 euros

Setup by CNAM, A long consultation with the attending physician is done once a year. Like other types of medical consultation, it is carried out in specific cases. This is a consultation intended for people with disabilities and people above 80 years of age.

The doctors’ unions wanted the CNAM to give them a rate of 50 euros for a doctor’s consultation. However, the National Health Insurance Fund has only given a price of 30 euros. Fortunately for concerned doctors, there is a health insurance plan Increase the price of a long consultation with an attending physician to 60 euros.

However, it should be noted that like any other medical consultation, this can only be carried outOnly once a year for this new rate. Its benefit is possible within 30 days of hospitalization. If you take more than 10 medications on a regular basis you may also seek advice on how to follow your prescription.

A long consultation with the attending physician allows you to complete the file to receive the APA. Finally, this new rate of 60 euros concerns consultations with an Advanced Practice Nurse or IPA.

Since last fall, Some medical consultations already cost 60 euros. This includes, among other things, disclosure of serious illnesses such as HIV or cancer. The bill for the consultation to implement the treatment will also come to 60 euros.

The price increase for medical consultation does not only concern the long consultation with the attending physician. In fact, for several months, A general increase in the price of medical consultations is observed.

Prices for other medical consultations are revised upwards

In November, the price for a basic consultation with a general practitioner increased from 25 euros to 26.50 euros. Doctors Union Still negotiating with health insurance To increase the cost of this medical consultation to 30 euros.

Doctors are also calling for a change in night medical consultation rates. And also during public holidays.

Prices for consultations recommended by the attending physician But will increase. For example, the price of a consultation with a gynecologist increases from 30 euros to 40 euros. A psychiatrist will charge 57 euros instead of the usual 46.70 euros for a consultation. Finally, the pediatric expertise allowance will be increased to 60 euros.

Practitioners share their satisfaction, delighted with the re-evaluation of the long-awaited medical consultation. Bertrand de Rochambeau, gynecologist, declares: “ We feel like we are being heard ” He also clarified that there are still steps to be taken and negotiations will continue. And this, Until the doctors’ union completely won their case.

It should be noted that seniors and others affected by these changes need not worry. Health insurance will continue to cover 70% of medical consultation costs. Your mutual will cover the remaining 30%.