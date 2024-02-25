She died of suffocation after swallowing a side piece of meat, taking a long time for an ambulance to arrive.

necessary

In 2018, a 27-year-old woman died of suffocation after choking on a piece of meat. His brother judges that delaying help caused his death and demands accountability.

This drama happened in July 2018. During dinner at her home in Montreal, Canada, 27-year-old Marilyn choked on a piece of meat. Montreal Newspaper. Paramedics were called but did not arrive until 22 minutes after the alert. The girl’s companion could not do anything.

Despite being hospitalized, she died a few days later. One study revealed irreversible brain damage due to lack of oxygen. Today, his brother is demanding accountability.

“They are supposed to protect us”

Lawrence Sarrazine, a police officer, explained that the delay “seemed rather long” to him. In fact, the ambulance traveled for 16 minutes. Difficulties in determining the geographic location of the address, located in recent construction, were cited. According to Danny Turcotte, Marilyn’s brother, these explanations are not acceptable: “First aid services are like a social net. They are supposed to protect us in case of the unexpected. But this time, there was a big hole in the net. And it failed.”

Danny Turcotte ruled that the 22-minute delay caused his sister’s death and launched a lawsuit against the city and emergency services.