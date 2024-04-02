Xbox Game Pass April 2024: 5 New Games Announced Including LEGO 2K Drive! | Xbox

If we already knew about the 8 games that will integrate the Xbox Game Pass in April, Microsoft today announced a new salvo, thus confirming the arrival of LEGO 2K Drive, Lil Gator Game, Kona and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition to the service. , but also EA Sports PGA Tour by EA Play.

Below is the full list of games expected on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming in April. As always, this list will be updated as an official announcement is made from Microsoft.

You can also always find a list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games releasing in 2024 and beyond in our full article. It is also constantly updated as announcements are made.

List of Xbox Game Pass games for April 2024 (Console)

Ark: Survival Ascended – April 1

Superhot: Mind Control Delete – April 2

LEGO 2K Drive – April 3

Lil Gator Game – April 4th

EA Sports PGA Tour (EA Play and therefore Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) – April 4

Turbo Golf Racing (1.0) – April 4

Botany Manor – 9 April

Kona – April 9

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – April 11

Harold Halibut – 16 April

Euden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 23 April

Another Crab Treasure – April 25

