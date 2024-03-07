“Worrying” rise in sexually transmitted infections in Europe

In 2022, gonorrhea cases increased by 48% with 70,881 cases in the European Union, syphilis cases increased by 34% (35,391 cases) and chlamydia cases by 16% (216,508 cases).

a wave “concern” Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) have risen in Europe, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned on Thursday, calling for increased prevention work.

In 2022, gonorrhea cases jumped by 48%, with 70,881 cases in the European Union, followed by a 34% increase in syphilis cases (35,391 cases) and a 16% increase in chlamydia cases (216,508 cases). agency “The increase is as surprising as it is alarming.”ECDC director Andrea Ammon said during a press conference.

“These numbers, while important, are probably only the tip of the iceberg, as far as data goes.” Underestimated, she added, is due to differences in screening practices but also in access to sexual health services in the 27 countries covered by the agency.

“Urgent need to raise awareness”

The results show that there is “There is an urgent need to raise awareness about the transmission of STIs and improve prevention, access to screening and effective treatment to address this public health challenge”underlined the ECDC in a press release. “We must prioritize sexuality education, expand access to testing and treatment services, and combat the stigma associated with STIs”In the press release Ms. Ammon explained.

In addition, regular use of condoms during sexual intercourse as well “Open Dialogue” STIs should be promoted as they help reduce the transmission of infection.