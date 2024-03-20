“Good diet contributes to happiness”: Foods to put on the menu for happiness

The French are less happy than last year, according to a UN-sponsored report published this Wednesday. France, ranked 21st in 2023, dropped to 27th this year. Does a recipe for happiness exist? Some ingredients must be mixed to get it. One of them eats well. “A good diet definitely contributes to happiness,” says Dr. Arnaud Cocol, a nutritionist contacted by Le Parisien.

For him, “the foods that make you happiest are raw and seasonal. » In addition, fruits and vegetables lose some of their nutritional properties that are so valuable for a good mood. “If you want to make someone happy, put more colors on their plate. Put,” even the doctor recommends. Which is good, because spring fruits and vegetables are starting to hit the shelves.

Dr. who insists on diversifying what you eat. “A diet that makes you happy is a diet that doesn’t restrict anything,” adds Jean-Michael Cohen. “Eggplant provides little nicotine, peppers are rich in vitamin C, fish is rich in omega-3, butyric acid, which is anti-cancer,” he explains. A perfect cocktail to boost your daily energy.

Dark chocolate, sweet potatoes, fish and red fruits

Despite everything, some foods should still be favored. “Dark chocolate first, because it contains more than 800 molecules, some of which play an antidepressant role,” explains Jean-Michel Cohen. Food is rich in minerals, trace elements, vitamins and antioxidants. It also contains caffeine which is a stimulant.

Bananas, sweet potatoes and grain products… These foods are rich in tryptophans, an amino acid useful for the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin. This especially works in regulating mood.

Fish, rapeseed oil and oilseeds are rich in omega 3, fatty acids that improve brain activity. “It’s nothing that Public Health France introduced the idea of ​​taking a handful of almonds every day,” Dr. Kokol asserts.

Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, red currants… red fruits contain anthocyanins, which help with blood circulation, among other benefits. Adding them to the menu also means stocking up on vitamin C, minerals and fiber.