World Obesity Day – Review Morandini Live’s investigation into the injection that revolutionized easy weight loss with Monjaro or Ozempic and Dr. Sidney Ohana’s revelations – video

Today is World Obesity Day, and there’s reportedly a revolution underway, which Morandini Live took an interest in on CNews this morning. A simple injection once a week, which will allow you to lose weight effortlessly, without any effort. You’ve heard about it from French influencers, American stars, star presenter Oprah Winfrey, singer Robbie Williams or even billionaire Elon Musk from Kelly Osbourne’s Kardashians and Lady Gaga to name a few.

The brands are called Ozempic or Munjaro. Doctors already see it as a revolution.

Abroad, patients are pulling them, demand is increasing, factories are no longer able to keep up.

Manufacturers are investing billions of euros, including in France, to build factories.

Science magazine called these drugs the “invention of the year 2023”. Mounjaro is the brand name of tirzepatide, an injectable prescription drug.

Despite the success of tirzepetide as a weight loss agent, it is not approved for the treatment of overweight and obesity. This may change in the future. Its manufacturer has received authorization from the FDA to initiate an expedited registration process for this drug as a treatment for obesity in any case.

How does Mounjaro or tirzepatide work?

This drug artificially stimulates two hormones released naturally in the body after ingestion:

Glucagonlike peptide-1 (GLP-1): This gut hormone stimulates the pancreas to produce more insulin in response to food, which affects blood sugar levels. This hormone also curbs appetite and increases feelings of fullness. Glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide (GIP): This hormone also stimulates the release of insulin from the pancreas during digestion.

What is the difference between Ozempic and Mounjaro?

Ozempic and Monjaro have a lot in common. Both drugs have been approved by the EMA and FDA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Both must be injected once a week into the abdomen, thigh, or upper arm. Both stimulate the action of the gut hormone GLP-1. But there are also differences: where Ozempic only mimics one gut hormone, Monjaro mimics two: GLP-1 and GIP.

But is it really effective, is it really an easy miracle, what are the risks, what is the price and when will we find it in France?

Dr. Sidney Ohana answers all the questions about this miracle that will not be safe, especially for small weight loss!