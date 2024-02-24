He lives up to 21 years

The story begins in 1999. The telephone of Rosie and Melvin Gamp, an English couple, rings. Melvin, the husband, is the first to pick up the receiver. On the line is his wife, Rosie’s doctor: she’s just had surgery for breast cancer, and the couple is waiting for the latest test results. Unfortunately, surgery brings bad news: despite removing the tumor, Rosie’s cancer has spread to her lymph nodes. The illness (diagnosed a month earlier) is now in its final stages: nothing else can be done, Women are condemned.

“She could not take medical judgment”

Melvin can’t believe it. “It was a death sentence, I almost passed“He told our British colleagues in the Daily Mail. The man only thanks the surgeon. When his wife asks him”Who was that?“, Melvin replies. But when Rosie, worried, asks about his analysis, her husband cannot bring himself to tell her the truth: “I told him that the doctor has not found anything yet. I told myself that he couldn’t take a medical judgment.“”My wife assumed her cancer was gone. She continued to take her medication regularly, and everything was fine.“In parallel with her drug treatment, Rosie also undergoes radiotherapy; however, English woman refuses chemotherapySure she is (…)

