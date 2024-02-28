Women’s Nations League. Herve Renard reveals the reason behind the final defeat against Spain

The step was too high for the Blues. In the final of the Women’s Nations League, the French team was defeated by the reigning world champions Spain (2-0). Coach Hervé Renard was bitter in the post-match press conference. “Football is simple: you have to be aggressive when you don’t have the ball, and when you recover it, you shouldn’t lose it immediately”He summed it up in a press conference after his players’ logical defeat in the final of the League of Nations.

“We must be patient”

“They put a lot of pressure on us and we had a hard time responding, we got suffocated very quickly”, he added on the reasons for the Blues’ failure against the Spanish world champions. The French coach saw his team “Stand together but often find yourself in trouble” Because she was not “aggressive enough” and made “too many technical errors” against the Spaniards who “Do too little”.

“I faced Spain in the 2018 World Cup with Morocco, a midfielder against Iniesta, Isco, Busquets. I thought I was seeing the same thing tonight.”, he drew comparisons, praising the quality of Roja midfielders led by Ballon d’Or Aita Bonamati. To the loser in the final, he said, “Always question yourself, because it’s not just the winner who gets the headache. Others should be patient.”

“We lost to someone stronger than us and we have to go back to war” With the Paris Olympic Games in mind this summer, the former Saudi Arabian coach announced a big objective when he arrived at the helm of Les Bleus. “Everything is possible in football, but I think the No. 1 team in the world today will still be the team to beat. This will not be an easy task, we have to make progress and learn lessons.he concluded.