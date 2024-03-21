“I hope Rothen likes it this time”, Chouamey maintains his criticisms on the calendar.

Present at a press conference this Thursday with the French team, Aurelian Choumaeni reiterated his criticisms of the international calendar, which he considers too busy. The Blues midfielder took the opportunity to throw a little wink at Jerome Rothen, who confronted him sternly on the subject at RMC last October.

Do professional footballers play often? In any case, this is the feeling of Aurélien Tchouaméni. Asked during his appearance in front of the press this Thursday, the France midfielder felt the international calendar was overloaded. A comment he had already made last year, which earned him harsh criticism from Jerome Rothen. Our advisor included the Real Madrid player in the volley Rothen burns at RMC.

“On the calendar, I was hit after my response during the previous meeting, recalled Tchoumeni with an amused air. Even if I remain a little stuck on my position. Because there are many matches. There are still clubs. The World Cup in the summer of 2025 Coming up, a new competition. When we as players talk about putting our fists on the table, it’s all about coming together to have our say and discuss it with the football authorities. Will it happen? We don. Know. No, but today is a fact. I don’t know if Jerome (Rothen) will hear my answer, but I hope he likes it this time. Because last time… (smiles).”

“Just devote yourself to your business”

Last October, Jerome Rothen harshly confronted Aurelian Chouameni after hearing his comments on the order of the meeting. “You want less matches? Well, you will get less money. And that will be a problem for some (…) Normally, I defend the players. But now, I’m going to hit Aurelien Choumaeni, said the former. An attacking midfielder. Guys are becoming more humble. Being an undisputed starter, there are a few matches you don’t want to play. The accumulation of matches is the same as 20-30 years. Matches still last 90 minutes.”

“The fatigue he (Chouameni) talks about is beyond the field and matches. The invisible recovery we can do is important. Today, they spend their lives on social networks. Take a jet to watch an MMA fight or shoot. An ad in Turkey… In this case guys, take a low fee for it and dedicate yourself to football, just for your business.”