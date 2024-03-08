Women’s Day: Why women should not be congratulated on March 8 | 8M | Mix

International Women’s Day has been celebrated on March 8 for nearly half a century. With the aim of highlighting women’s fight for equality, the recognition and effective exercise of their rights such as suffrage. However, there is still a lot to be done because women are victims of human trafficking, femicide, pay and social inequalities, so for some this date is not to congratulate with kisses, flowers or messages on social networks. So, how is 8M observed? You may be wondering. On this note, I tell you.

Although there has been a lot of progress in recent decades, I tell you that there are still countries that discriminate against women in almost all aspects of life, including decision-making, employment, education and family relations. Human trafficking for sexual and labor purposes is a global problem, mostly affecting women and girls.

So, more than congratulations, this date should be used to raise awareness and continue the fight for gender equality laws and women’s protection.

Why not congratulate women on March 8?

There is a risk that the date can be trivialized, because we can see that there are promotions in restaurants, bars, flower shops and clothing stores regarding 8M. And that’s what you want to avoid. The date, which has been celebrated since 1975, as elaborated by the UN, points elsewhere: to remember the historic fight for gender equality and to face new challenges.

For the Maria Verde collective, which emerged from #NiUnaMenos, she should not be congratulated on International Women’s Day, but remembered for her fight for women’s rights.

It is understood that there is no ill intention in felicitating or congratulating women to recognize their merit and contribution to society, but groups believe that it is more valuable than true gender equality, requiring a sustained commitment, beyond a simple gesture of congratulation. Justice and Human Rights. This is a fight not a party.

A mother takes part in the March for 8M in Lima with her son (Photo: GEC)

What to do on Women’s Day?

If saying “Happy Women’s Day” or “Happy 8M” is not appropriate, give flowers or chocolates, what can you do? Spain’s 8M Commission recommends supporting the fight for all women’s rights. Demonstrate that support, for example, by “using responsibility for both functional and mental tasks.” This work is not only for men but also for women. Here are some ideas for celebrating the day: