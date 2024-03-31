With Maxime’s death, FC Nantes supporters can no longer travel
Following the stabbing death of FC Nantes supporter and Loire Brigade member, Maxime L., aged 31, two days earlier, the case has barely evolved since the VTC driver was charged with premeditated murder on 4 December. After numerous incidents between Ligue 1 supporters throughout the year, brawls broke out that evening.
On December 2, 2023, Nice supporters refused to be escorted to La Beaujoiere, preferring to reach the stadium by VTC by their own means. They were then surrounded by ultras from Nantes, one of whom died after being stabbed by the driver. The second driver was found guilty of intentional violence and tampering with evidence, while the prosecution launched an investigation against the supporters for aggravated violence and destruction.
Lawyers for the driver convicted of manslaughter no longer want to talk. The Nantes prosecutor did not respond to our requests. Sources close to the case indicate that no other charges have been laid in the case that has sparked national outrage and political outrage. Gerald Darmanin and the Ministry of the Interior have since continued to rely on the tragedy to ban the travel of supporters of the Nantes Ultras or other clubs.
This argument was used on 9 December to ban Sevilla FC supporters from coming to Lens. On 14 February, it was PSG who was not authorized to come to Nantes. “The movement of Paris-Saint-Germain supporters is often marked by disruption of public orderThe Home Ministry argued. On the other hand, the matches of the Football Club de Nantes, during meetings held in Nantes, give rise to violent behavior, as evidenced by the death of a Nantes supporter on the sidelines of a match between these on December 2, 2023. Club and it’s nice. »
“It is feared that supporters of both teams will show a desire for mutual revenge”
Revolt on March 6: The Nantes ultras were not allowed to enter the velodrome after four days. Many decisions were challenged before administrative courts, in vain. For this weekend’s meeting between Nice and Nantes, a prefectural ban order was issued, taking into account “Violent Incidents and Clashes” which took place between the two teams as part of the 14th day of the League 1. “FC Nantes supporters attacked and surrounded vehicles transporting Nice supporters; that during these events, an FC Nantes supporter died”We read.
The Home Minister advanced a decree on 24 March, predicting that violence between supporters “His peak was seen before the meeting between the two clubs in Nantes on December 2, 2023, during a brawl in the city center protesting Nice supporters who chose not to respect the point appointment set by the prefecture. to be carried into the stadium and so move about freely; that during this brawl, a Nantes supporter was killed; That given the very recent nature of the incident and while the judicial inquiry is underway, it is feared that during the meeting on March 31, 2024, the supporters of both the teams will show a desire for mutual revenge.
