Why Real Madrid can block their French players… but not their Spanish players

If Real Madrid has signaled to the FFF to refuse to release its French players for the Paris Olympic Games, the Madrid club cannot make the same decision for its Spanish representatives. Explanations.

Real Madrid does not intend to release its French players for the Paris Olympic Games. As indicated by RMC Sport in recent days, the Madrid club has already informed the French Football Federation of its choice, in accordance with its rights, as the tournament is not on the FIFA calendar. However, the Merengue management will not be able to practice the same with the Spanish players.

In Spain, clubs are required by law to make their national players available for the Olympic Games. In 2021, La Rojita was able to present itself with a good team in Tokyo, winning the silver medal after being defeated by Brazil in the final. Currently at PSG, Carlos Soler and Marco Asensio have been called up, as has Padri, for example.

France does not have a similar text

At the time, the Catalan press suggested that FC Barcelona wanted to break the rule but Pedri was therefore released. For the moment, refusal to go to the national team is a “very serious” refusal, punishable by a possible fine of 3,000 to 30,000 euros. Offending athletes may also lose their license for a period of time.

France, by contrast, does not have the same text of law and Thierry Henry may well rack his brain to form his group as the scenario for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The Olympic timeframe (July 24 to August 10), which will be held following the Euros (June 14 to July 14). But we know that certain players sometimes benefit from special treatment.