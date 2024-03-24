Pedersen defeats van der Poel in a thrilling duel! Race Summary

Mathieu van der Poel lost after an exciting run to Mads Pedersen in Ghent-Wevelgem this Sunday 24 March. The Dane won the Flanders Classic for the second time in his career.

4:30 pm – Pederson still wears the crown! The Dane won the Ghent-Wevelgem for the second time in his career and impressed today by beating the day’s biggest favorite Mathieu van der Poel.

16:26 – Pedersen van der Poel ahead! The Danish launches a sprint from the far end and stands up for Van der Poel’s return! Mads Pedersen brings a snub to world champion Matthew van der Poel who was the favourite.

16:24 – Red flame! (1 km) The long-awaited duel is about to happen! Van der Poel and Pedersen look at each other as they pass through the red light.

16:20 – Last five kilometers (5′) Pedersen and van der Poel are on the right track and heading towards a final agreement in this Ghent-Wevelgem. They have a 50″ head start.

16:15 – Last 10 kilometers (10 km) We are getting to the heart of the matter this Ghent-Wevelgem 2024. Pedersen and van der Poel are still a minute ahead of the peloton which is strengthening.

16:11 – Faces are marked (12km) Will Mads Pedersen and Matthew van der Poel resist the return of the peloton? The latter is a few minutes behind the leading couple who seem to be suffering. Both have their faces marked but Riley is taken. A lot of suspense at the end of Ghent-Wevelgem 2024.

16:07 – Peloton fights back (17 km) Led by the Saudal-Quick Step team, the peloton slowly caught up with the chasing quartet 1’10” behind Pedersen and van der Poel.

4:00 pm – Resume from Pithi (21km) New Zealand was caught by the trio of Turner, Page and Turgis. The peloton is not far behind and should be able to come back as well.

15:56 – Pithi left behind (26 km) New Zealand has collapsed and seen two of its former leading mates go ahead of this Ghent-Wevelgem 2024. He is 50″ behind and sees the third group of Page, Turner and Turgis coming back at him.

3:55 pm – Peloton sees each other a bit (28km) This end of the Ghent-Wavelgem becomes especially complicated for the peloton which looks completely disorganized. This benefits the leading pair.

15:51 – Turgis joins Page and Turner (31 km) The Frenchman joins his compatriot and Briton for the last 30 kilometers of the Ghent-Wevelgem. They are one minute behind the van der Poel-Pederson duo.

15:48 – The peloton is now away (33 km). This Ghent-Wevelgem 2024 win should be played between Pedersen and van der Poel who are on the rise. Despite everything, Pithi has regained hope in the race and can spoil it.

15:46 – Pedersen accelerates again (34 km) The Dane looks to be in great form in this Ghent-Wevelgem and takes van der Poel to his wheel but the world champion seems to be having some trouble. Pithi broke down completely.

15:43 – A Frenchman leaves the peloton again (37 km) Anthony Turgis went on a potato hunt behind the Turner-Page duo who were 28″ behind the leading trio of van der Poel, Pedersen and Peaty.

15:38 – A new hunting group (41km) At this Ghent-Wevelgem 2024 new riders are leaving the peloton behind. Frenchman Hugo Page is with Ben Turner.

15:29 – Trentin wants to come back (45 km) The Italian pursued a group of three leading men into this Ghent-Wevelgem.

3:27 pm – Another fall (48km) Aime De Gendt fell and was hit in the shoulder. The Belgian will certainly be forced to abandon this Ghent-Wevelgem in 2024.

15:25 – 50 km left (50 km) The leading group passes this Ghent-Wevelgem below the 50 kilometer mark. Always three men ahead. Pedersen, van der Poel and Pithy pioneered this path.

15:22 – Fall in the peloton! (51 km) On the descent of Mount Cammel Alex Kirsch again pedals too early on the exit of the turn and makes the sun. It did not cause any other riders to fall.

15:21 – Return to Mount Carmel (52 km) The leading group has just started the second ascent of Mount Kemmel in this Ghent-Wevelgem. Pedersen has already been caught while the peloton is coming back strongly.

15:19 – Pedersen insists (54 km) The Dane feels the legs and will definitely want to send a signal to his direct rival in this Ghent-Wevelgem. He attacks again and takes a slight lead. Van der Poel doesn’t seem too worried.

15:17 – Milan is not far from cracking (54 km). Pedersen’s acceleration almost got the better of his own team-mate who got back as best he could before breaking into the leading group at Ghent-Wevelgem.

15:12 – 45″ ahead (57 km) The peloton is about a minute behind the leading group about 50 kilometers from the finish.

15:07 – Milan recaptured (62 km) Van der Poel did a lot of work and brought Pithy and Pedersen back to the lead of the race which Milan were leading. The breakaway now consists of four riders in this Ghent-Wevelgem.

14:57 – Stuyven finally repaired (67 km) The Belgian cyclist had to wait to get to his car to change his rear wheel. It’s done. Unfortunately for him it’s going pretty hard going forward.

