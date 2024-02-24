Winemakers correct the errors of mass distribution

Everywhere, farmers are taking over supermarkets to denounce misleading business practices. A new example in Hérault this February 23 with an educational action in the wine department of Carrefour de Balarouc.

Friday February 23, the day before the opening of the Salon de l’Agriculture. At 2:10 p.m., members of the Young Farmers (JA) and the Hérault Departmental Federation of Farmers Unions (FDSEA) about fifteen winemakers enter the Carrefour de Balarouc and head straight for the wine department. It only takes them a few seconds to spot mislabeled or misplaced products.

Supporting examples, Cédric Saur, Secretary General of FDSEA34, takes the time to explain to the staff and department heads present that aromatic wine cannot be stored in the same place as French wine, that prosecco or cava should be in that place. Foreign department, or pais d’aussie merlot has no place on the Rhône Valley shelf. “He’s in the wrong neighborhood!” » Identifies the employee.







The “Café de Paris” brand name should be changed to “Café de Madrid”.Cédric Saur continues. French wine should not include this bottle either. Check the product sheets carefully, if the mention of France is not clear, you can be sure that the wine is not from here”.





No one in the store knows. “You teach us a lot” says the department manager. “These offenses are punishable under criminal law, Cedric warns Sauer. They can take you to court under conditions of inspection by agents of the Regional Directorate of Economy, Employment, Labor and Solidarity”.

Staff listen and show interest in more in-depth training on labeling and shelving regulations. “We are going to ask the inter-business of Pays d’Oc wine” Cedric promises the sun. As he did the day before in a store in Pazenas, RN Deputy Aurelian López-Liguori accompanies the procession, saying, “Support the farmers and reassure the police (whose hand he never fails to shake, editor’s note) For Operation Pacifism”.





After pasting stickers in the wine section to inform customers, the demonstrators quietly move to the honey, meat, fruit and vegetable and local produce sections. Deceptive commercial practices are also numerous.









Collage of stickers “Buy French, it’s good for your health”, “Buy local, farmers thank you”