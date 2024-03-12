Crédit Agricole ordered the 40 co-owners to pay nearly 1.9 million euros

Crédit Agricole, the guarantor of the SCCV (Société Civil de Construction Vente) of Residences d’Aquitaine, was ordered by the Agen Court of Appeal to pay 40 co-owners of the aforementioned buildings in Boé some 1.9 million euros.

Crédit Agricole, the guarantor of the SCCV (Société Civil de Construction Vente) of Residences d’Aquitaine, was ordered by the Agen Court of Appeal to pay 40 co-owners of the aforementioned buildings in Boé some 1.9 million euros.

Despite being “relieved” after eleven years of fighting, everyone calls themselves “losers”. “Besides this compensation, calculated according to each person’s property and damage, the moral and psychological damage is immeasurable,” underlines Robert Moriot, one of the co-owners, who, after retirement, took up residence in one of these Botian residences.

Like him, most of these co-owners invested in this accommodation – divided into three buildings – to save tax. But, very quickly, they realized that the real estate developer, a resident of Toulouse, did not keep his commitments. “There is Full of flaws, nothing finished, nothing up to standard. Continuing to pay the loan, we have not been able to rent out our property for years,” laments Norman, who “paid 850 euros per month for nothing. Our accommodation was only rented for six months, at the very beginning…”

“Promoters are doing well”

Besides scandal, these empty houses inspired squatters. Over the years, apartments were illegally occupied, damaged, electrical panels were broken, some toilets were removed… the ground, parking lots were littered; The police intervened several times.

On appeal, Credit Agricole, the sole guarantor, was found guilty on 28 February. “The Toulouse promoter (who was convicted in the first instance, editor’s note), a scoundrel, is, in our opinion, doing well,” the cowardly, bitter Robert Moriot. “It is not responsible for unfinished work… The real responsible party is Crédit Agricole. » Agricultural credit which, unlike the promoter, is solvent…

“Today, the only way out of this is to sell all three residences.” Habitatis, a social landlord that owns a fourth building on the same park, is interested. Robert Moriot concludes, “We have a meeting with him on Friday 15 March.