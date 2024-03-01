Windows 11 can use your Android phone as a webcam

Windows 11 will offer the possibility to use an Android smartphone as a webcam. Currently reserved for Windows Insider beta testers, this wireless feature allows you to enjoy better image quality during video calls.

© Envato

Android 14 allows you to turn your smartphone into a webcam in Windows 11, but now Microsoft’s operating system will take care of that. As the Redmond firm prepares to deploy Moment 5 to the general public, insiders are privy to new beta features: fixes for a taskbar bug in Windows 11, but also the ability to use the telephone as a camera for video calls.

Windows 11 doesn’t need a webcam, a phone will do the trick

Windows Insiders show users that they can connect their phone to their PC to replace their webcam. First of all, this allows you to benefit from better image quality. Because even though laptop webcam cameras have improved a lot in recent years, their performance lags behind even entry-level Android smartphones.

Microsoft is rolling out an update to its Link to Windows app that lets you use your Android phone or tablet as your PC’s webcam! This is a “gradual rollout” to Windows Insiders users of all Insider channels. Your PC must be running Windows 11 and your Android phone must be running… pic.twitter.com/DtSb2SzRxJ — Mishal Rahman (@MishalRahman) February 29, 2024

Activating a smartphone as a webcam on Windows 11 comes with some very practical features. Thus, it is possible to:

Change sensors, for example switch from selfie to front camera.

Pause the video stream.

Apply visual effects to the stream.

Activate HDR.

It is also possible to see the battery level of the phone, so that it does not run out of power during a video conference. Best of all, no cables are needed, this wireless functionality goes through Wi-Fi.

Until now, to take advantage of a decent webcam, you had to use third-party software to convert your smartphone into a computer camera, or buy a third-party camera. Sometimes expensive, annoying to install and uninstall, these webcams may soon be a relic of the past with this Windows 11 feature.

The first hints about the appearance of this feature are now starting to emerge. A few months ago, the first hints were seen in strings in the Windows 11 beta version. The arrival in the public version of Windows should be coming soon, now insiders have access to it.

Read> Windows 11: This update will boost Copilot, AI is finally impressive

If you’re a Windows Insider, you can already take advantage of it. A simple prerequisite, you will need a phone running on Android 9.0. iPhone owners unfortunately won’t be able to try it, although they more than likely have Macs.

Then you will need to update the app Link to Windows Up to version 1.24012. Then go to PC Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Mobile devices, then allow your computer to access your phone. Next, Windows 11 will ask you to install an update for the Cross Device Experience host. And now, voila.