ExperimentBoy has launched a legal attack against Numerama

YouTuber Baptiste Mortier-Dumont, known by the nickname Experimentboy, had his request to retract an investigation that Numerama conducted and published in 2020 rejected. This is an important recognition of the quality of investigative work carried out by our media and journalists. A victory for freedom of the press.

After more than three years of trial, the court dismissed the YouTuber known as “Experimentboy” on March 21, 2024. He sued Numerama three and a half years ago, following the publication of our investigation titled “It Should Stop”: Investigating ExperimentBoy, Youtuber Accused of Corrupting Minors.

The Metz Judicial Court, First Civil Chamber, thus in the first instance of Baptiste Mortier-Dumont’s ” Failure to establish their requests to withdraw, publication under penalty and damages and interest under penalty (…) attack the presumption of innocence. »

The YouTuber, through his lawyer, requested 100,000 euros in damages and Dismissal of investigations conducted by Numerama From an online information site.

Neumerma traveled to the hearing on January 18 at the Metz Judicial Court with our lawyer, Mi Valentine Rebérioux. Mr. Mortier-Dumont was not present. The verdict is not final, he has one month to appeal.

This first decision is an important salute to the quality of investigative work provided by Numerama and its journalists. We feel it is important to disclose it to our readers, as well as to all people, victims or witnesses, who trust and place their trust in us.

Here’s what’s in our investigation regarding YouTuber Experimentboy

Almost four years ago, on August 19, 2020, our media published an article about French YouTuber Experimentboy, who then had 1.16 million subscribers on the platform.

The investigation had its roots in the #BalanceTonYoutubeur movement, which began in the post-MeToo context of free speech and listening. In the summer of 2020, Numerama launched what we then called “ A huge ball of wool », accusing the YouTuber of retracing and cross-checking about ten testimonies of boys, some minors, at the time of the alleged incidents, acts punishable by law.

Experimentboy, with a huge online fan following on YouTube, but also on Twitter and Discord, allegedly used his notoriety to approach young teenagers, sending them sexual messages, photos and videos of himself and demanding them in return. The videographer was an adult. He is now 30 years old. Baptiste Mortier-Dumont is presumed innocent of the alleged facts described in the Numerama article.

Extract from the judgment of the Judicial Court of Metz

” While reading the article, it seems that its author has objectively presented the circumstances of the case without definitively presenting the guilt of the plaintiff as she has given voice to the words of the victim and then the accused. had already been confused, so that the guilt of the person concerned would have been accepted before he was judged, the fact that, in stark contrast, the article reminds him of his denial and presumption of innocence, leaving ample room for doubt “, we can read.

” Therefore, it is established that this publication on the site of the reference medium on technological innovation and digital society is part of the current events related to the condemnation of such acts in the Internet and the general interest discussion that justifies the freedom of expression. To ensure that the right to the presumption of innocence is respected and likely to be attacked, balancing interests must be taken into account so that any conviction in this case would characterize a disproportionate attack on public information. .»

Numerama continues its daily information work of general interest, supported by Numerama+ members. In this Wednesday, March 27, 2024 exclusive EncorePlus newsletter, we go behind the scenes of this investigation as well as the trial.

We have an email address for reports, anonymous or not: (email protected).

