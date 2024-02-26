Why Nintendo Switch 2 Won’t Arrive Until March 2025

The Japanese manufacturer wants to “rationalize sales” and prevent a shortage of new consoles, like the one that affected the Switch in 2017.

You’ll have to be patient before the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives. The latter should not be available for sale before “March 2025”, according to information collected by the Japanese economic daily Nikkei, thus confirming the rumors mentioned by the exclusive media Bloomberg. February 17.

The Japanese maker has already taken the trouble to warn video game publishers of releases with significant delays. In question? Nintendo is reportedly falling behind on the development of its latest generation of consoles. Nikki also suggests that the delay is tied to Nintendo’s desire to “give game developers more time” to create successful titles.

Producing ten million units?

Another problem: the fear of running out of stock when future consoles are released. In March 2017, when the Switch launched, Nintendo was unable to meet strong consumer demand. To avoid a repeat of this episode, the manufacturer will consider producing ten million units of the Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch – which has sold over 132 million units in seven years – is nearing the end of its life cycle. Nintendo Switch 2 could allow the company to reinvent itself, without changing everything.

Industry analysts do not expect a technological revolution but its precursor evolution. According to information from Nikkei, the new console should have the same visual appearance as the Switch but with a larger screen.

Serkan Toto, CEO of consulting firm Kantan Games, announces sales starting at $400 (370 euros), or 100 more than the Switch. Treating yourself to a Switch 2 game will also have you hand in your pocket. Calculate $70 each according to the analyst.