Why Sony Can Make Its PS5 Pro “The Console” To Play GTA 6

A few days ago, Sony announced that its PS5 was launching “The final stage of its life cycle” Don’t panic, though, because the PS5 will celebrate its fourth anniversary at the end of the year, and considering the nearly 6-year life cycle between each generation of PlayStation, the console will enter its final phase, which spans two years. A period of time that will allow Sony to prepare “After the PS5“, while continuing to support its consoles.

PS5 Pro launched before GTA 6 event?

And if Sony has already launched the PS5 Slim at the end of last year, the Japanese giant will continue to manage the success of its console launched in November 2020, while preparing for the rest of the events.

In the video game console market, mid-cycle updates have become increasingly common in recent years. Sony launched PlayStation 4 Pro in 2016, Microsoft introduced Xbox One.

Also, many people are talking about the upcoming formalization.New” with the PS5, Pro model. And yet some still don’t see the point of the new PS5.more powerful” Given what 2020 has to offer us, this refresh of the PS5 is likely to revive interest in a console whose sales have recently been forecast at 25 to 21 million units for the fiscal year.

Another advantage of this PS5 Pro is that it will arrive a few months before the launch of GTA 6, which is expected somewhere in 2025. According to the CEO of Kantan Games: “Sony will want to make sure it has great hardware ready when GTA VI releases in 2025, a launch that will be a shot in the arm for the entire gaming industry.“

Additionally, if Sony can convince gamers that playing on the PS5 Pro is the best way to experience Rockstar Games’ latest title, it could explode sales of the machine. In the past, Sony announced the PS4 Pro on September 7, 2016, which will be released on November 10.

If Sony sticks to the same schedule for the PS5 Pro, the latter could be made official for a launch as soon as the end of the year. can continue.