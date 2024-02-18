This innovation will shock you, it is said

The Last of Us 2 Remaster will be released soon, and according to a member of Naughty Dog, we’re not ready for any new features. It promises good things.

We are finally starting the year 2024, and it already promises a great outing. We don’t have to wait until February and FF7 Rebirth to see it, because starting January 19, we welcome The Last of Us 2 remaster. The latter will not only improve the graphics of the base game. It will also bring many new features into the mix. And from what we understand, we are not ready to face any of them. There is reason to be excited.

The Last of Us 2’s roguelite mode will shock us

Among the most significant changes in the remaster, we note the apparently named “No Return” roguelite mode. The goal is relatively simple, unlike the goal you have to complete. The player must survive as long as possible in each game, while choosing different paths that will lead to random encounters. For playable characters, there will usually be 10 in total, for example Abby, Ellie, Mel, Manny or even Yara. There’s plenty for fans of The Last of Us 2 to choose from, and it’s always great to see.

Faced with such a proposal, the players’ mouths watered. But today, the hype reaches its peak with the announcement of Naughty Dog’s senior character artist Dale Walker. The latter took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about this popular mod. He explains that he does not recommend it for those who do not have “ With a strong heart ” At least it sets the tone, and it asserts that it will actually happen ” Stressful ” For us. For a title like The Last of Us 2, this isn’t particularly surprising.

I don’t think you’re ready to see how tense The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is.. If you are not in the mood, this is not recommended.

A remaster that promises to be rich with new content

For the moment, the “no return” mode has received good media coverage. This is not the case for “Lost Level” or “Lost Level” which is more sensible. As a reminder, these are excerpts from The Last of Us 2 that we’ll be able to find in the light of day. We will find three, and the only thing we know is that they will only focus on the sections where we play Ellie. As for AB, we’ll have to come back later, if it ever sees the light of day.

Furthermore, know that we already know the sequence related by the “lost level”. In order, we have Jackson, a boar hunt, and a party in the gutter. If you’ve played The Last of Us 2, you probably have an idea of ​​how it will play out, except for the part about the sewers that remains a mystery. We can’t wait to see what happens, but we’ll have to wait a little longer.