Why Some Christians Are Angry About Trump’s Bible

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump officially put on sale a patriotic copy of the Christian Bible themed to Lee Greenwood’s famous song, “God Bless the USA.”



“Happy Easter!” Advertisement Trump took to social media on Tuesday, during the most solemn period of the Christian calendar, the final week of the Lenten season that marks the suffering and death of Jesus.

“As we head into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to pick up a copy of the ‘God Bless the USA’ Bible.”

The concept of a Bible wrapped in an American flag, as well as the former president’s endorsement of a text Christians consider sacred, has raised concerns in religious circles. It has also raised questions about Trump’s motivations, as the former president is in the midst of several costly legal battles.

“Sacrilege”, theology and the shadow of Christian nationalism

The $59.99 Bible, which was first published in 2021, features an American flag and the words “God Bless the USA” printed on the cover. Inside, it contains the lyrics to “God Bless the USA” and the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance and other historic American documents. Promotional material for the Bible shows the former president alongside country singer Lee Greenwood.

Responses to Trump’s announcement on social media are called endorsements.unholy“,”Heresy“and”borderline aggressive“, and Quote Lessons drawn directly from the Bible that suggest that taking advantage of people’s faith for money should be condemned.

“It is a bankrupt Christianity that sees a demagogue co-opt our faith and our scriptures for the sake of his own power and praises him for it instead of insisting that we refuse to accept our holy faith and our scriptures. Be the spokesperson of the kingdom,” said the reverend Benjamin Kramer In X.

Jason Cornwall South Carolina ShepherdX stated that Trump’s biblical endorsement was a violation of one of the Ten Commandments of the Hebrew Testament that prohibits taking God’s name in vain.

However, the criticism does not end with whether or not Trump’s support is anti-Christian. In fact, it is just the beginning.

Historian and author Jamer Tisby says the entire project echoes the values ​​of Christian nationalism: the idea that the United States was founded as a Christian nation and that the government should work to sanction Christianity nationally. The tenets of Christian nationalism have historically been linked to bigotry, nativism, and white supremacy.

“There’s a long tradition of what’s in the Bible and what’s not,” Tisby told CNN.

“The reason for the outrage with this Bible is that it also contains the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, and the Lee Greenwood song lyrics. So you’re adding to the Bible, and you’re adding certain political documents to the Bible that completely erase the separation of church and state. .”

Tisby, who earned a master’s degree in divinity from the Reformed Theological Seminary in Jackson, Mississippi, has written about the dangers of Christian nationalism to both the country and the Christian faith.

“The fatal thing about this is that it plays on people’s devotion to God and their love for their country, two things which in themselves can be harmful or even good,” he said.

“But in this effort, the two are mixed. And with Trump as his spokesperson, he’s sending a very clear message about what kind of Christianity and what kind of love for nation (he) is promoting.”

When Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons, director of communications for the Baptist Joint Commission on Religious Liberty, looked at Trump’s biblical endorsement, she said she saw a politician using fears inherent in racism and prejudice to promote a particular Christian ideology.

“When I hear ‘Make America Pray Again,’ I hear Christian nationalist promises that we’re somehow going to ‘restore’ Christianity to this country. And if a dictatorship comes to America, it’s almost certain that it won’t. will be named. Christianity, which is a very scary thought.”

Graves-Fitzsimmons holds a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary in New York and is also associated with the group Christians Against Christian Nationalism. He says things like the “God Bless America” ​​Bible ignore many Christians who disagree with Trump’s politics or confuse patriotism with faith.

“There’s a diversity in American Christianity that gets overlooked whenever politics and religion intersect,” he told CNN. “It’s a misconception that most American Christians are pushing for anti-abortion restrictions, and are anti-LGBTQ, and it’s actually the opposite. Christians, I would say, are the most concerned about the effects of Christian nationalism in this country”.

This version of the Bible has already sparked controversy

When the “God Bless the USA” Bible was published in 2021, controversy arose from community members and publishers. It was originally to be published by HarperCollins Christian Publishing, but the company walked away from the deal.

HarperCollins said in 2021 that the rejection of the concept had no effect on its decision. (Bible lovers will note that this is why the Trump-backed Tom uses the King James Version of the text, which is in the public domain. HarperCollins has the US publishing rights to the best-selling New International Version translation of the Bible).

Tisby has published three books with Zondervan, a HarperCollins imprint specializing in religious publishing. He was one of the writers at the imprint who tried to stop him from publishing the “God Bless the USA” Bible when the idea was first floated.

“We didn’t want to be associated with a publisher that would publish a Bible like this,” he said. “And I think it takes a heightened sense of urgency because we’re not just talking about somebody’s book. We’re talking about the holy text of the Bible.”

Although there are numerous versions of the Bible, varying widely in price, content, and additions such as indexes, references, maps, and charts, this unique combination of the Bible and a beloved patriotic song is particularly powerful.

This idea is not surprising David W. Peters, an Anglican priest from Pflugerville, Texas. Peters served in the Army and Marine Corps and in 2005 was a chaplain deployed to Iraq.

“I remember how we closed every Marine Corps Boot Camp chapel service with Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the USA,'” he told CNN. “We all sang and cried. The only emotional outlet of the week.”

He says the varied reactions to something like the Patriot Bible show how different American Christianity can be by denomination or community.

“I think the essence of the liberal progressive faith is compassion, so it boggles the mind (for those) how someone can say they are a Christian and follow someone who is not compassionate at all.”

For those who view Christianity differently, or who are already staunch Trump supporters, Peters says he doubts this latest incident will do anything to shake their faith.

“I think it will confirm (to him) that his critics are out of touch,” he said. “Why would anyone object to the Bible?”

It is not clear where the profits from the sale of the Bible will go

In addition to the many theological questions it raises, Trump’s “God Bless the USA” endorsement of the Bible coincides with several legal battles that could potentially put the Republican presidential nominee in line for hundreds of millions of dollars.

The FAQ section of the “God Bless America” ​​Bible website makes it clear that no profits from Bible sales will go to Trump’s presidential campaign. However, there is no mention of whether the profits could go towards his personal legal issues.

“No, GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign. GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not owned, operated or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Ventures LLC or any of their respective directors or affiliates.” , the site reads.

However, it goes on to say that Trump’s name, likeness and image are under a “paid license to CIC Ventures LLC”. CIC Ventures is directly linked to Trump in its 2023 public financial statements.

CNN contacted EliteSource Pro, the marketing company behind the “God Bless the USA” Bible, for more information.

Trump has previously been criticized for using the Bible in public settings. In 2020, religious leaders from several Christian denominations condemned his display of the Bible in a “photo opportunity” in front of an Episcopal church near the White House, as racial justice protests spread across the country.

“You don’t do that, Mr. President,” televangelist and staunch Trump supporter Pat Robertson said of the incident. “Not good!”.

In 2015, Trump also said that the Bible is his favorite book, but declined to share his favorite verse.