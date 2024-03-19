Biden’s new wide shoes once again trigger the alarm about the state of his health

US President Joe Biden has been spotted wearing a pair of $150 wide-soled trainers after suffering a series of public falls.

The current White House tenant’s new footwear has reignited debate about the 81-year-old Biden’s health, amid speculation that the slippers may be intended to protect him from tripping.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates disputed the claims and insisted that the president used the shoes to exercise.

Created by sportswear brand Hoka, the shoe is described as “at the intersection of lifestyle and performance”.

Biden’s new footwear was spotted by Inside Edition, which road-tested a pair of Hoka’s Transport sneakers and described them as having a “wide sole” and a “walking on air” feel.

Hoka’s website says the shoes are endorsed by the American Podiatric Association, which recognizes footwear that is beneficial to foot health.

The US president has suffered since a series of incidents, including a trip on the steps of Air Force One and a fall from the stage at an Air Force Academy ceremony last year.

