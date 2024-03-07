Trump challenged Biden to a one-on-one debate after the Super Tuesday results. (AP)

Former Republican President Donald Trump This Wednesday he called his main rival, the current Democratic president, Joe Bidenstill discussion Before the November election.

“It is important for the good of our country that Joe Biden and I Let’s discuss issues important to America and the American people. So, I call them to take over Talk whenever, wherever, wherever“, the businessman wrote on his social network the truth And added that he was willing to admit that the organization was directed by “the corrupt Democratic National Committee (DNC) or its affiliate, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).”

The proposal surprised many because Trump has refused to participate in scheduled Republican debates in recent months, arguing that he has nothing to gain by sharing the spotlight with candidates far behind in the race.

The message came a few hours later Super Tuesday, the most important day of a US presidential primary since this date saw the largest number of delegates — more than 35 percent — distributed in a single day. day later, Both Trump and Biden extended their leads and paved the way to the White House.

Trump managed to win states like Virginia, Massachusetts and Maine, while his main opponent, Nikki Haley, was only done in Vermont. For his part, Biden only lost in the Democratic caucus to Jason Palmer in American Samoa. Thus, the delegates for each candidate were distributed as 995 and 89 for the Republican candidates and 1,497 and 0 for the Democrats, respectively.

However, both Biden and Trump woke up this Wednesday to the news that their opponents announced the end of their campaigns.

He was the first to announce it Nikki Haley. The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador announced her decision during a speech in Charleston in which she said she was grateful for the avalanche of support she had “received” but The time has come to suspend my campaign” Since then “I said I wanted Americans to hear their voices and I have done that.”

Nikki Haley withdrew from the Republican primary after Super Tuesday, leaving the way open for Donald Trump, although she declined to endorse him (REUTERS)



Although this eased Trump’s path to the Republican nomination, the politician refrained from endorsing him, saying instead that “now it’s his turn to win the votes of people in our party and beyond, who didn’t support him, and I. Hopefully let him do that.” .”

In the Democratic ranks, the news came shortly after. Representative from Minnesota and Biden’s main rival in the party, Dean Phillipsdeclared in a radio interview with WCCO that “I will suspend my campaign” although unlike in the previous case he assured that “I will, at this moment, support President Biden, I will do everything humanly possible to ensure Biden’s re-election this November Because the options are very clear.

Dean Phillips also dropped out of the presidential race. (REUTERS)



“The alternative, Donald Trump, is a very dangerous man” so “I would only ask and invite and encourage Haley supporters, Trump supporters, uncommitted supporters, Unite behind decency and integrity. And that means supporting Joe Biden” he added.

(With information from AFP and Europa Press)