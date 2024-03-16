François Ruffin explains his vote against a security agreement with Kiev

LOU BENOIST / AFP LOU BENOIST / AFP François Ruffin, February 22, 2024, during a demonstration in front of the Caen Hospital.

Politics – has been “Liar to the Rest”. Thus, in essence, Somme MP François Ruffin justifies his opposition to the bilateral support agreement for Ukraine. At the end of a debate in the National Assembly on 12 March, he in fact voted against it, as did the entire La France Insomize group.

In an interview with the world This Saturday 16 March, they believe that Gabriel Attall lacked sincerity to explain (on a symbolic basis) his support for the policy of support for Ukraine launched by Emmanuel Macron during his speech to the deputies. The reason: The prime minister did not emphasize enough the role of NATO in the agreement, especially the question of Ukraine’s annexation that is there. “Very helpful”.

As a reminder, the head of government mentioned the alliance but actually there was no question of its extension. However, François Ruffin is one of the critics of NATO who “The world has not had a ‘stability factor’ in the last two decades”, he argues. Averse to its expansion, MPs instead urge the development of a European defense designed around sovereignty over the war industry.

Ruffin condemns ” zigzags » Macron against Putin

“We must equip Ukraine, give it priority in our deliveries and increase our production”Picard envisages an elected official who demands sufficient support to restore the balance of power and thus “Bring Vladimir Putin back to the negotiating table”.

On 12 March at the Bourbon Palace, Gabriel Attal voted “against” Declaration of Rebellion France. ” A vote against gives Vladimir Putin all the arguments and clues he hopes and expects. Voting against means that international rules can be violated without consequences or clear answers from us.. Voting against means telling our allies that France is turning its back on its commitment and its history. he declared. Two days later on TF1 and LCI, President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron said: “Choosing to abstain or vote for Ukraine is not choosing peace, it is choosing defeat.”

Criticisms are set aside by François Ruffin: “We have no lessons to learn from a man who welcomed Vladimir Putin to Versailles and Fort Bregenz, when Crimea had already been invaded, Anna Politkovskaya and other dissidents murdered”He replies mockingly “The Zigzags” The head of state on his position with Vladimir Putin.

