Who Will Play Abby in Season 2?

One of the main characters in the video game sequel now has an interpreter. We tell you all about the new AB.

The landscape of video game adaptations has long been barren, and the rare attempts have failed to convince. From the first live action version of Super Mario Bros. with Bob Hoskins (Who wants to skin Roger Rabbit?) at mail This from Uwe Ball Max Payne Along with Mark Wahlberg, these films were shunned by the gaming community as much as the general public.

However, the trend seems to have reversed in recent years. Amid the critical success of the Netflix series Arcana and popular victory Super Mario Bros. The Movie, Hollywood may finally be ready to take the tenth art and the works it contains seriously. When an adaptation is conceived as a work of art in its own right, the audience is there, whether they know the basic game or not—and The Last of Us This confirms the theory.

A surprising success

Naughty Dog’s Game tells the story of Joel and Ellie’s tribulation in two parts. The first is a disillusioned smuggler traumatized by the death of his own daughter, who finds himself on the trail of another. Originally published in 2013, this post-apocalyptic tale took the gamble of human and intimate storytelling in the midst of a genre known to shy away from these two characteristics, 20 years after a pandemic ravaged human civilization (turning them into mutants). Very quickly, a surrogate father-daughter relationship was created between the two survivors.

This type of story has been handled in live action before. We can cite as an example the road (by John Hillcott, based on Cormac McCarthy’s novel of the same name) or film Maggie With Arnold Schwarzenegger, to whom he has been compared many times The Last of Us When it was released in 2015.

What makes the HBO series special is its success with the general public and critics. A large number of its fans had never heard of the game, proving that a good adaptation should be the best movie (or a good series) and not just a vain attempt to entice players.

On Abbey Road

Expect to be inspired by the second season, which continues to amaze viewers Tea Our Last Part II. We won’t spoil the twists and turns to come, but we can already reveal that the character of Abby (who has one of the most important roles in this second opus) has been cast.

is available Buy at Fnac.com

She will be played by the film’s young revelation Kaitlyn Dever Booksmart (Outstanding teen movie by Olivia Wilde) and the series Dopeseek With Michael Keaton. We can only hope that the viewers of the series will not give too bad a welcome to the interpreter of the controversial character.