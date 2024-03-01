Who is Ruth Gottesman, the professor who donated US$1 billion to pay the tuition of all her students | Mix

When Professor Emerita Ruth Gottesman announced the contents of her donation to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York, United States, students jumped from their seats and erupted in applause and cheers. The viral video of this advertisement is making waves all over the world.

Gottesman, 93, 1 billion dollars donated For this faculty In the city’s poorest district to pay students’ university fees, which amount to $59,000 a year. It is one of the largest donations ever made to a university in the United States and one of the most important to a medical school.

For students of the Albert Einstein School of Medicine who are in their final year of study Tuition will be refunded Last quarter, and beginning in August, all students, including those already enrolled, will receive free tuition.

Who is Ruth Gottesman?

Ruth Gottesman, present Member of the Board of Directors of the University, has been associated with Albert Einstein University for over fifty years. In 1968, the professor, who earned a doctorate in education from Columbia University, joined the Albert Einstein Childhood Assessment and Rehabilitation Center.

Gottesman is the widow of David “Sandy” Gottesman, a leading investor in Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s conglomerate. With a The wealth is estimated at 3 billion dollars At his passing in September 2022, his generosity lives on through this memorial donation.

“He left me, without my knowledge, an entire portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway shares.”The teacher told the newspaper The New York Times. The instructions were very simple: “Do what you think is right.”

Professor Gottesman, with over 50 years of dedication to Albert Einstein, Has left a significant legacy. In addition to being the founding director of the Emily Fisher Landau Center for the Treatment of Learning Disabilities, she launched the first adult literacy program in 1992.

A special condition imposed by the benefactor is that The school’s name, Albert Einstein, remains unchanged. This detail preserves the legacy of the legendary physicist who agreed to name the institute when it opened its doors in 1955.

Reactions on social networks

Social networks exploded with the announcement of this extraordinary donation. “Wow, I loved that woman, she gave him the best thing that can be given to a human being: study”one user wrote. “Many young people who want to study medicine and cannot afford that or the privilege. “Humanity is losing its genius”Another user suggests. “A tremendous contribution to that generation. It is priceless but of incalculable value.”Another commented. “A standing ovation for that lady”said other netizens in the news.

In summary, Ruth Gottesman’s shocking $1 billion donation A milestone in history from the Albert Einstein School of Medicine. Your generosity has paved the way for future doctors to pursue their dreams without the financial burden of tuition, leaving an incredible legacy in American education and medicine.