While Kurzawa and Correa’s salaries set social networks ablaze

Several internet users reacted this Thursday due to press revelations about the supposed salaries of Ligue 1 players. The situations of Lewin Kurzawa at Paris Saint-Germain and Joaquin Correa at Olympique de Marseille have especially delighted or shocked fans on social networks.

Behind Kylian Mbappé, the highest-paid player in Ligue 1, according to estimates released this Thursday by L’Equipe newspaper, the rest of the top 10 is made up of his PSG teammates. If the emoluments of some of its stars do not surprise or shock internet users, this is not the case for Levine Kurzawa and Joaquin Correa.

Tied with Alexandre Lacazette and Nemanja Matic for sixteenth place among the highest-paid players in the French Championship, the Île-de-France full-back will earn €500,000 per month. Down from 19th place with the Kondogbia-Veretout duo, OM’s Argentine striker will be paid 450,000 euros per month. Amounts that caused a lot of reaction on social networks after their unveiling.

Kurzawa makes people jealous or envious as much as he entertains

Unsurprisingly, supporters laugh, are shocked or sometimes jealous of two players who both earn handsome salaries without ever playing for PSG or OM. Free next June, Levin Kurzawa has played just one game this season, with eight minutes against Strasbourg in late October. Since December, the French international (13 caps) is no longer even on the Ile-de-France bench.

“So I like Kurzawar, but dude plays the same as me,” said one user on X (formerly Twitter).

And another user of the network gushed: “Kurzawa has the best fantasy job in the world. My respect, ha ha.”

Another X regular makes more sense with the 31-year-old defender. And for good reason, Lewin Kurzawa didn’t steal his salary, PSG gave it to him.

“Kurzawa takes €500,000 a month to train and party in Paris to cross Mbappé,” said a third enthusiast. “How do you want to blame him for sticking to his contract… he’s got the space of a century, man.”

On the OM side, Korea tackles hard

If we already knew about the ‘Mbappé Project’ started by fathers to make their child the next football star, some started dreaming of the ‘Kurzawa Project’ or even the ‘Korea Project’. OM’s Argentine striker, like the Parisian full-back, has not escaped criticism on social networks.

Apart from a few insults against two professionals who, if we sometimes forget, still train with professional groups in Paris and Marseille, their performances do not correspond to their salaries. The Argentine did not score or provide an assist during his 15 appearances (563 minutes) with the Marseille team.

“Kurzawa and Correa. Who is living their best life,” asked another French supporter.

“It’s an armed robbery Korea”, lashed out at another Olympian fan online for his part.

And it’s a shame that another user higher than my Daron will play 300m.”

Some OM supporters still tried to clarify that the striker is not yet a definite Olympian as he is on loan from Inter Milan with an option to buy and that, potentially, his salary will not be covered. 1 by current seventh in the league.